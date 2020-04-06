Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Praise for the unsung heroes helping us through coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:57 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 06 April 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnso outside 10 Downing Street applauding NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus last month. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnso outside 10 Downing Street applauding NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus last month. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, says the goodwill shown by so many people across the county is heart-warming during this coronavirus pandemic

When I last wrote an article for this paper, almost three weeks ago now, I remarked on the resilience, sense of fairness and integrity of the vast majority of Norfolk people. But even then, I had no idea of the scale of the courageous and selfless service right across the county. And I’m not just talking about NHS workers here, as incredible as all those frontline men and women are: doctors, nurses, cleaners, paramedics, pharmacists and receptionists, we salute you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

But today I want to raise awareness of other local men and women who are quietly going about their daily work without the accolades. I want to talk about Terry and Jo who run the small shop in our next-door village. Terry is vulnerable, staying at home to look after their two young boys. Jo rises as early as 4am to sort and deliver newspapers, visit the wholesalers and then promptly open up shop some two hours later. I have never seen Jo without a smile on her face; she and thousands like her are an inspiration to us all.

Farmers, council workers, delivery drivers, those stacking our supermarket shelves, our armed forces, our superb police, thank you so much for keeping us safe and fed. Teachers, for adapting, and for giving up your Easter break. Faith leaders, for stepping up and watching out for your own, and for others too; all human beings in need of reassurance and comfort. Those employed in our care homes. Some, like staff working at Fairland House in Attleborough have moved in entirely, rather than risk infecting vulnerable residents.

You may also want to watch:

All, wherever they are working, are determined to minimise the effects of this crisis on the vulnerable in their care. Elderly men and women who have often sacrificed much for this nation of ours in the past; I thank their carers today from the bottom of my heart.

And prison officers, who sometimes have one of the toughest and most thankless jobs in society. Life in our prisons tends to mirror life outside when it comes to panic, fear and stress. We owe our governors, prison staff, the prison chaplaincy, all trainers and volunteers a huge debt of gratitude for everything they do to keep anxious prisoners safe.

Yes, we live in scary times. But already the good within our county far outweighs the bad. Thank you all who are adhering so stringently to the government advice; already, we are being told of the real difference it is making.

Finally, a perennial plea. For some, when home should be a place of safety and nurture, it is precisely the opposite – one of torment and despair instead. We are seeing a sharp rise in domestic violence and in tandem, the watching of vile illicit and illegal material online.

Small children and the “invisibles” in our communities are particularly at risk. If you have any concerns at all, please don’t hesitate to contact the police, NSPCC or a trusted community worker.

It is my hope that Norfolk comes through this crisis an even kinder, more aware and more inclusive place to live and thrive.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

‘My wife is in favour of shredding her passport’: coronavirus cruise ship couple home

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox. Pic: Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Norfolk actress Claire Goose sends message of support to hospital staff

Norfolk actress Claire Goose who has sent a message of support to staff at the QEH in Kings Lynn. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Photos

Premier League scouts working overtime in search for talent during shutdown, says ex-City defender

Norwich City will be on the lookout for more gems like Emi Buendia in the transfer window despite the current Premier League shutdown. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24