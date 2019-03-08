Opinion

Poldark can flash his sword about as much as he likes - he's boring me now

Aidan Turner used to liven up Sunday nights on BBC1 at 9pm. But it's a little less thrilling these days, says Liz

Liz Nice was swept along by all the scything. But much as Ross has been trying a brief swashbuckle of late, Poldark just isn't exciting her any more...

Poldark isn't what it used to be, is it?

The weekend's episode reminded me a bit of Wolf Hall - lots of striding about but not much actually going on.

Of course Aidan Turner striding about is a bit more exciting than a Mark Rylance perambulation.

I'd be happy to watch Aidan sitting motionless in a chair, which is lucky because he does quite a lot of that too.

But there used to be so much EMOTION when Elizabeth was still alive.

Now, perhaps because the producers have realised this, and in order to give her something to do (because, she is, of course, dead), poor actress Heida Reed is reduced to ghostly flitting about (as opposed to striding, for variety) to demonstrate to us all that her husband, George, has now lost his marbles.

Oddly, the repellent George has become the most interesting character now.

His love for his dead wife is touching. Who knew he could love anything? He certainly doesn't seem bothered about his children (although, to be fair one of them isn't his) and the best scenes are when he and Ross come together to moon over Elizabeth (not that kind of mooning, sadly).

Who cares about Winston Graham's book? Killing Elizabeth off really wasn't a good move and now we're left with little more than the minor distraction of characters we don't really care about like Morwenna. Will she ever be intimate with gentle husband Drake? I think it's a pretty safe bet. Then there are Geoffrey Charles and his star-crossed lover Cecily. Will they get to be together? Not really bothered either way. And last but not least we have creepy maid, Tess, who wants to be Demelza when she isn't trying to start an English Revolution.

Which aim is Tess likely to achieve? Hmm, that will be neither, dear, so you've not exactly got me on tenterhooks, I'm afraid.

Admittedly, there was a little excitement around Dwight, who got to do an anachronistic speech about mental health, but there the thrills ended, sadly, and I really wish the new characters - ludicrous swashbuckler Ned and trying-but-failing-to-be-seedy Ralph would just Poldark off.

So it's back to watching the striding about then.

Demelza strode around Hyde Park a lot, Caroline does nothing but stride, (how frustrated actress Gabriella Wilde must be) and, apart from a predictable speech about being a slave, there is not much for new character Kitty to do but stride about either. Demelza, in particular, looks rather fetching in green, I must say, but this revelation is not exactly adding much to my Sunday evening. Like every frame of Poldark so far, I feel I could have predicted this.

n Speaking of disappointments, I was in TK Maxx in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday morning with my son, who wanted to buy a particular black T-shirt he and his father had spotted for his dad's birthday as it happened to have his father's initials on it.

Sadly, as we arrived, we spotted another rather well-to-do looking man holding the T-shirt in question. My son was in tears.

"Excuse me, Sir," I said, "are you going to buy that, as my son particularly wanted it as a birthday gift for his father?"

The man looked me up and down, then looked at my distressed son, before setting his expression. "I'm going to try it on," he said, unmoved, and walked off.

There were numerous other black T-shirts he could have bought and I'm not sure what kind of man can resist a child in distress but, sadly, I have now met him.

I remain astonished that he did not do what I would have thought was the obvious, kindly thing - to pick another shirt and make a child happy!

This is what happens in Bury, isn't it? Or am I just a naïve fool who expects too much from the good people of East Anglia? All I know is that on this day, this man did not seem to be one of them.