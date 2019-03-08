Search

Mini book of poetry to raise money for cancer unit at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:34 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 01 May 2019

Margaret Luckett-Gray Picture: Maurice Gray

Margaret Luckett-Gray Picture: Maurice Gray

Author to launch her 11th book on May 10 following her husband’s treatment for cancer in the city.

An author from north Norfolk is launching her 11th poetry book to raise funds for Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where her husband has been receiving treatment for cancer for the past year.

Last year Margaret Luckett-Gray was shaken when Maurice Gray was given his diagnosis, and they joined thousands of others who have had to come face-to-face with the illness.

Comforted by the level of care and service given to Maurice by doctors, consultants and nurses, Margaret decided to publish a pocket sized, companion poetry book, containing a selection of eclectic verse (both serious and comincal), entitled Caring Thoughts. The book (featuring photography from Maurice) launches at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in the West Atrium on Friday, May 10, from 10am to 4pm and costs £2, with all proceeds going to the Weybourne Day Unit in the Colney Centre to help provide equipment.

Margaret hopes to raise around £1,000 from the proceeds. She said: “All the staff who have been looking after Maurice at the Colney Centre have been absolutely fantastic. They're a totally dedicated team and I felt this book would be a small, but very sincere, thankyou to raise funs for patients' equipment. I hope everybody enjoys the poems.”

The book is being produced by Cheverton Printers of Cromer, and costs are being met by Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services of Sprowston, Norwich. Maurice's consultant haematologist, professor Kris Bowles, has written the foreword.

Margaret has created various poetry books for many organisations during her career, including Orthopaedic Research at the NNUH, Caister Independent Lifeboat Service, Happisburgh Coast Watch, Walcott Flood Wardens, Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth, North Walsham Access Group, PACT Animal Sanctuary and All Saints Church Walcott, for which the late Sir Ken Dodd wrote the foreword.

Copies of her latest collection can be bought on May 10 at the hospital or by calling 07720657918.

