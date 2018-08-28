Search

Advanced search

A book of World War I poems uncovered after 100 years

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:51 12 November 2018

Alick Lewis Ellis penned poems about his experiences on the frontline

Alick Lewis Ellis penned poems about his experiences on the frontline

Field Dressings by Stretcher Bearer

Discovered by chance almost 100 years since it was written, the original ‘Field Dressings by Stretcher Bearer’ contains the poems of Terrington St Clement-born Alick Lewis Ellis.

Field Dressings By Stretcher Bearer poetry bookField Dressings By Stretcher Bearer poetry book

Peter Ellis was surprised to discover that his great uncle Alick Lewis Ellis had written a series of compelling poems about his first-hand experience of the horrors of battle as a stretcher bearer of the 2/3rd London Field Ambulance, 54th Division, London Regiment, The card bound book was discovered in a loft and handed in anonymously to the Herts at War project.

Alick lived a quiet life in a rented house in Bedford until his death in 1953. “I had no idea that a member of our family had done something of this note,” said Mr Ellis

“While many poems reflect the sadness and pain that comes from witnessing so much death and suffering, Alick’s work shows he remained full of admiration for his fellow soldiers.”

 Victory

Bells were rung in many churches in honour of the Cambrai victory

There’s a winding line of stretchers each with its shattered load

Coming slowly from the trenches along a shell-marked road

Hear the groans & watch the blood flow, see the havoc of the shells

And this is called a victory for this they rung the bells

See the groups of walking wounded who progress as best they can

Limping, struggling slowly onward helped by the stronger man

With clothing torn & faces pained & blood their path to show

But let the bells ring loud & clear its victory you know

There are heaps of dead in the trenches & out in “no man’s land”

’Tis not for them a flowered grave tended by loving hand

There’ll be vacant chairs in many homes in England’s hills & dells

But still this is a victory for they have rung the bells

See this comrade of mine who has fallen he stood by my side at dawn

I have sewn his cold clay in a blanket fit coffin for grim waifair’s storm

And I think of a wife who is waiting & a babe who its father will miss

Yet the bells were rung in our churches for such a victory as this

O Christ of a thousand Churches God of a nation’s best

Look down & forgive the people & grant the fallen rest

Where flesh & blood now wrestle O grant the birds may sing

And peace be the greatest victory & then our bells shall ring.

Field Dressings by Stretcher Bearer be ordered from www.fielddressings.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vulnerable elderly residents left without heating and hot water for six days

Benjamin Court. Photo: Colin Finch

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Early morning bus catches fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast