Search

Advanced search

Powering on to compete with the best

PUBLISHED: 16:17 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 10 December 2018

Action during a Norwich City Powerchair Football match. Picture submitted

Action during a Norwich City Powerchair Football match. Picture submitted

Archant

Norwich City is looking for new players - of all ages. We find out more.

One of the games underway at the recent powerchair football fixture weekend. Picture Norwich City PowerchairOne of the games underway at the recent powerchair football fixture weekend. Picture Norwich City Powerchair

Sights are firmly set on getting players into the England football squad for one city team.

But when there are only four in a team - it’s a tough squad to join.

The Norwich City Powerchair Football team held on to its fourth place in the powerchair championship league at a recent weekend of fixtures in Nottingham.

Some of the Norwich City Powerchair Football squad, with Mike Coleman third from left, and Tracey Coleman standing second from right. Picture submittedSome of the Norwich City Powerchair Football squad, with Mike Coleman third from left, and Tracey Coleman standing second from right. Picture submitted

The team now hopes to hold on to or improve its rank at the remaining league matches in 2019, with promotion to the top premiership league within grasp over the coming seasons.

Playing in the premiership could mean players getting spotted by England squad scouts, hopes Norwich player Mike Coleman, 26.

Mike, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has trained with the England team, and while he feels he’s too old for a chance in the national squad, he thinks national team selection possible for younger Norwich players.

William Hagg, one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club.William Hagg, one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club.

Mike’s mum Tracey Coleman, Norwich City organiser, says the team is increasing its training hours to ensure players can compete at a high level in the sport.

After success in recent matches with the team of Mike Coleman, Janete Birentale, Edy Boca, Johann George, Ben Everett, Johnathon Byrne and Jake Edwards, the club is looking for new players too.

“We’re looking for youngsters aged eight and older to join the club, and compete once competent in the Regional competitions.

“We need a few more youngsters to bring on,” says Tracey, adding that it was a very sociable sport and a brilliant way for wheelchair users to play competitively.

“I would also like to hear from anybody over 40 who would be interested in playing, not necessarily competitively,” Tracey adds. Powerchair football is accessible to anyone who uses an electric wheelchair and welcomes players of all ages and sexes. Similar to football, the aim of the indoor game is to score goals - each player has a bumper on the front of their chair which they use to dribble, pass and shoot.

More than half of powerchair football players have a muscle-wasting condition and sponsors Muscular Dystrophy UK are the biggest financial supporter.

The Norwich team is looking for youngsters aged from eight years old to join, and also for older players to get involved. Contact tracey.coleman@yahoo.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Breaking News It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast