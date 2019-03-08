Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

All you need to know about using fertiliser to improve your plants

PUBLISHED: 16:39 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 18 October 2019

PlantGrow natural fertiliser is a great option to improve plant and soil health Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PlantGrow natural fertiliser is a great option to improve plant and soil health Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Thinking about giving nature a helping hand by adding some natural fertiliser to your garden? Here's some handy advice to get your green spaces looking at their best.

We've all been there - jealously admiring our neighbour's hanging baskets or immaculate lawn. Just how do they get their grass so green and their blooms so bright? Or perhaps you've got your eye on that enormous marrow which makes you question whether yours is simply still a courgette.

The missing piece in your garden jigsaw could simply be plant fertiliser. But aren't fertilisers bad for the environment? And what are they anyway?

Daniel Suggitt, operations manager of PlantGrow, a natural, sustainable and chemical-free range of organic plant fertilisers and plant foods, shares his expertise.

PlantGrow is a one-product solution which can be applied to your whole graden, from flowers to vegetables Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoPlantGrow is a one-product solution which can be applied to your whole graden, from flowers to vegetables Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are plant food and fertiliser the same thing?

By definition, they are virtually the same - it's simply adding a substance to increase fertility.

Typically, plant fertiliser ingredients include the major nutrients nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), which are essential for plants to grow.

PlantGrow natural fertiliser and plant food contains NPK and also micronutrients and other essential minerals, vitamins and enzymes that are natural growth stimulants.

PlantGrow natural fertiliser is a great option to improve plant and soil health Picture: PlantGrowPlantGrow natural fertiliser is a great option to improve plant and soil health Picture: PlantGrow

Can fertiliser kill plants?

Yes. Chemical feeds in the incorrect ratio can burn and kill plants. Overfeeding can lead to excess fertilisation, which alters soils and results in a high salt concentration which harms soil microorganisms.

Overfeeding can also prompt sudden growth without a sufficient root system to supply the required water to the plant.

With no added chemicals, PlantGrow is completely safe for pets and wildlife Picture: PlantGrowWith no added chemicals, PlantGrow is completely safe for pets and wildlife Picture: PlantGrow

PlantGrow is rich in its own microorganisms and is 100pc plant derived, allowing greater flexibility without the worry of overfeeding. Whether poured as a liquid plant food or mixed into soil in its solid form, it is difficult to go wrong.

Is fertiliser good for soil?

Artificial fertiliser doesn't do anything for soil health - it's completely aimed at the plant. Although chemical plant fertiliser contains artificial nutrients, these are quickly taken up by the plant and won't do anything for the structure or long-term fertility of the soil.

Organic matter is essential to get the best out of your garden. Whether you grow fruit, vegetables or flowers, adding organic plant food will supply nutrients, increase fertility and add structure.

PlantGrow soil conditioner provides excellent conditions for growing, supplying essential nutrients long term while retaining moisture.

What is the best plant food for hydrangeas?

Firstly, hydrangeas need good drainage - its succulent leaves and large stems tell you it's a heavy drinker.

Adding liquid plant food once a week throughout spring and summer is recommended, but organic matter in soils will provide nutrients and retain moisture which will help overall.

Is fertiliser bad for the environment?

There's a lot of discussion about the impact of artificial fertiliser on the environment. It's usually higher in NPK, which can negatively impact on the natural balance of the soil. The fossil fuel production process and chemicals it contains also make it bad for the environment and wildlife.

Organic fertiliser, on the other hand, supplies nutrients and micronutrients plus vitamins and minerals which improve soil health without the high levels of chemicals.

PlantGrow is sustainable, peat-free, chemical-free and animal-waste-free, so it's safe for all. Locally-grown crops, fruit and vegetables are put through a process of anaerobic digestion to create a natural plant tissue residue. We use no garden clippings or general green resulting in a higher quality, weed-free product which is unique to the market.

Electricity is also created during the process and fed back into the grid.

Our strapline is "By nature, for nature" - everything we use comes from nature, and it all goes back to nature through the soil.

About PlantGrow

PlantGrow is produced in Attleborough by farming family Steve and Sarah Suggitt. All crops are grown locally and are fed into the anaerobic digester in consistent amounts to ensure an even blend which has been tailored to suit horticulture and agriculture.

The Suggitts use the product on their own fields, completely replacing chemical fertiliser, and creating a rich soil ready for the next batch of crops to be processed into PlantGrow.

For more information visit www.plantgrow.co.uk

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

TEAM NEWS: Body blow for Hanley and no early return for Zimbo

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley had groin surgery in the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Leicester boss jumps to defence of former Canaries star after England casino controversy

File photo dated 24-06-2019 of England's James Maddison. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 10, 2019. Leicester midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers through illness, the Football Association has announced. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists