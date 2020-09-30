Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

School gardening scheme extended to September to beat Coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 23 March 2020

Pupils will still benefit from the Plant to Plate scheme - so keep collecting the coupons and hand them in before September Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils will still benefit from the Plant to Plate scheme - so keep collecting the coupons and hand them in before September Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Plant to Plate deadline extended as schools close for the summer.

The Plant to Plate campaign is offering £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own foodThe Plant to Plate campaign is offering £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own food

In the grand scheme of things, there are bigger problems caused by schools shutting down to combat coronavirus – but don’t worry, we have a plan to preserve our Plant to Plate initiative, sponsored by PlantGrow. So if you’ve been carefully collecting the coupons, you can relax: your hard work will not go to waste.

You may also want to watch:

The crucial thing is that the deadline for schools to submit tokens has been moved to September 30, 2020 (though schools can submit them earlier if they wish). There will still be tokens published, on schedule over the coming week. Once the schools get back to business in September, the last coupons should be handed in to the school office.

Getting primary children out into the school allotments and growing their own produce helps with their science work, teaching them more about nature and the sources of food. By growing things like salad and tomatoes that can go into the school kitchen, it can even help get them eating vegetables they might otherwise not try – because everyone loves eating something they’ve grown themselves.

Keeping these final coupons and handing them in is important because every school collecting more than 1,000 tokens will receive a gardening pack worth £130, delivered to them in spring 2021. This will kick-start their school gardens in the new year. The six schools with the highest number of tokens (averaged out per pupil in the school) will receive £1000 worth of gardening kit, plus personal advice from Peter McDermot, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More.

“It is a shame the schools won’t get to enjoy the benefits of the scheme this year, but they’ll be in an even better position to make the most of next spring,” said Peter. “Remember, getting the kids into the garden at home is a perfect way to keep them entertained while they’re off school.”

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Bosses close Pensthorpe with ‘great sadness’ because of coronavirus threat

Bill and Deb Jordan, pictured in happier times at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. They have sadly now decided to close because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24