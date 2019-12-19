11 great places to eat in the Norwich Lanes

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane has a menu of more than 50 blends of tea. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Whether you're in the mood for coffee and cake or fine dining, you'll find it in the Norwich Lanes. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Figbar, in St John Maddermarket. Picture: Denise Bradley Figbar, in St John Maddermarket. Picture: Denise Bradley

1. Bread Source

Upper St Giles and Bridewell Alley

Artisan bakery Bread Source now has two sit-in cafes in the Lanes - the original in Upper St Giles and the recently opened Bridewell Alley branch. We recommend heading to either for one of their freshly baked pastries and coffee to kickstart your day - and picking up a sourdough loaf to take home while you're there.

Frank's Bar in Bedford Street. Picture: Bill Smith Frank's Bar in Bedford Street. Picture: Bill Smith

2. Biddy's Tearoom

Lower Goat Lane

Step back in time with a traditional afternoon tea at Biddy's. The Victorian-inspired tearoom is renowned for its fairytale cakes, which are baked in-house - and there's a menu of more than 50 blends of tea to work your way through.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Antony Kelly The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Antony Kelly

3. Saporita

St Andrew's Hill

Saporita is Italian for tasty - and this eatery, tucked away on St Andrew's Hill, really lives up to its name. Top ranked on TripAdvisor, stop by at lunchtime to grab delicious, authentic Italian pizza by the slice.

4. Tofurei

Pottergate

Coffee shop and grab n go eatery Tofurei is 100% plant-based. Pop in for locally-made tofu, burgers, soysages, pizza and other tasty treats. The biscoff latte is a must-try - and we can't wait for summer and the return of their whippy style soft-serve ice cream, made in collaboration with Ronaldo's Ices. Plus, their new vegan bistro is set to open in nearby St Gregory's Alley soon.

5. Frank's Bar

Bedford Street

On Sundays breakfast time at Frank's Bar stretches from 10am-6pm. Chilling out is positively encouraged - catch up on the papers, watch a classic afternoon movie in the back room, and enjoy a restorative plateful of goodness: the full English with all the trimmings (or its veggie or vegan counterparts), American-style pancakes, bagels or shakshuka, accompanied by good coffee or a cheeky roasted tomato Bloody Mary.

6. Figbar

St John Maddermarket

Sweet treats are the star attraction at Figbar - although you can now satisfy your savoury cravings too at its recently opened sister restaurant Salt next door. Run by husband-and-wife team Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt, their financiers and gianduja chocolate brownies are a favourite among the city's foodies. And their take on a Snickers bar - a delightful confection of salted buttter caramel, peanut parfait, chocolate mousse and more deliciousness is a must-try. They make a donation of £1 to Norwich Foodbank for every Snickers sold.

7. Jive Bar and Kitchen

Exchange Street

Inspired by a camper van road trip, Jive Bar and Kitchen serves up authentic Mexican street food in laidback surroundings - with a fantastic view of the market too. Pop in for their 2-4-1 Taco Tuesdays, or the deliciously savoury-sweet and sticky slow cooked beef burrito - cola is the magic ingredient.

8. Farmyard

In the last few years, St Benedict's Street has become one of the city's top food destinations - and Farmyard, run by Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, is one of the highlights. They describe their style as 'bistronomy' - blending a relaxed, bistro experience with the ingredients and flavours synonymous with fine dining. Meat, fish and vegetables are cooked over charcoal for extra taste and dishes reflect the season - Earl Grey sticky toffee pudding sounds perfect for this time of year.

9. No 33

Exchange Street

Despite expanding into the premises next door, you'll often still have to queue for a table at No 33, but good things come to those who wait. The coffee is great, the breakfasts legendary and we're still dreaming about their signature macaroni cheese. A cheerful, gooey bowl of cheesy goodness, it was the perfect antidote to a recent wet and miserable Sunday afternoon. It's seasoned with garlic and Worcestershire sauce to amp up the flavour - and we recommend adding chorizo to make it extra special.

10. Grosvenor Fish Bar

Pottergate

On the corner of Pottergate and Lower Goat Lane, The Grosvenor really needs no introduction. From perfectly cooked traditional fish, chips and mushy peas drenched in salt and vinegar, to its take on a Christmas dinner complete with turkey sausage and battered sausage balls to its 'high sea' afternoon tea of clam sliders, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait, prawns and cod goujons served with chips and dips, there's no wonder it's one of the city's most highly rated eateries. Take away and enjoy in one of the city's green spaces on a sunny summer day, or cosy up in the downstairs bunker when it's chilly.

11. Benedicts

St Benedict's Street

If you're pushing the boat out, then Benedicts is the place to do it. Chef and Great British Menu winner Richard Bainbridge opened the restaurant in 2015 with his wife, Katja, after working for top restaurants including the Waterside Inn and Morston Hall. The style is modern British, with Norfolk produce at the heart of the menu, and the plaudits have been many. Benedicts has been named one of The Times Top 100 Restaurants in the UK, made the Square Meal Top 100, was named EDP Norfolk magazine's Best Restaurant and was awarded three AA Rosettes in 2018.

