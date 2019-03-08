Have your pictures of Norfolk captured in special exhibition

Do you have a picture of Norfolk like no other and want to be included in a special Norfolk Day exhibition? If so we would love to hear from you to add to our entries so far.

Norfolk Day, which will take place on Saturday, July 27, celebrates the unsung wonders of our diverse county.

It will include a photography exhibition, Capture Norfolk, which showcases the essence of Norfolk from the people who know it best - you.

Here are some of the entries so far:

Mundesley Wave by Conchita Ridegwell - Nestled in the North Norfolk Coast, Mundesley is famed for its coastal footpaths.

Eaton Park by Laura Rayner - With a miniature railway and a model boating pond, Eaton Park is a wealth of activities.

Cromer Beach by Kirsty Sims - Cromer is home to the UK's only remaining pier variety show - and its most delicious crabs.

The exhibition will be held at Castle Mall Norwich during the week of Norfolk Day. To enter by the June 30 deadline and for more information visit iwitness24.co.uk.