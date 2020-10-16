Photo essay on The Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group

Reverend Christopher Engelsen has been a key part of the Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group, involved with many elements. He has opened up St. John the Baptist Church for Private Prayer during the week, allowing those who are vulnerable to continue to be part of the church whilst feeling safe. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Archant 2020

The Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group was set up in lockdown, to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. John the Baptist Church is open for Private Prayer during the week, allowing those who are vulnerable to continue to be part of the church whilst feeling safe. Safety measures such as every-other pew marked off, a one-way system and other precautions are in place. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The support group cares in a range of ways for those having to shelter due to being vulnerable, from food deliveries, to safe prayer, the group has become a lifeline for those without local friends or family to help.

Local shops and the Luncheon Club have started deliveries, Reverend Christopher Engelsen puts on Private Prayer sessions each week and Good Neighbours continue their service of lifts, deliveries and befriending services.

The group follows the Government guidelines, implementing safety measures to keep everyone involved safe, such as wearing masks, wiping things down regularly, using hand sanitiser and keeping socially distanced when possible.

The group has shown the power of a community to adapt and pull together at a time of crisis to help those in need and keep everyone safe.

St. John the Baptist Church is open for Private Prayer during the week, allowing those who are vulnerable to continue to be part of the church whilst feeling safe. Safety measures such as every-other pew marked off, a one-way system and other precautions are in place. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Luncheon Club in Coltishall usually meets in the Church Rooms each week, but during the initial coronavirus lockdown, the club changed their license so that they are able to deliver to their members, most of whom are vulnerable. Picture shows volunteers (from left to right) Julie Annison, Di Smith, Jane Robins, Joan Milligan. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Luncheon Club in Coltishall usually meets in the Church Rooms each week, but during the initial coronavirus lockdown, the club changed their license so that they are able to deliver to their members, most of whom are vulnerable. Picture shows (from left to right) volunteers Julie Annison, Jane Robins and Di Smith. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Luncheon Club in Coltishall usually meets in the Church Rooms each week, but during the initial coronavirus lockdown, the club changed their license so that they are able to deliver to their members, most of whom are vulnerable. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Good Neighbours Scheme within The Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group, helps those in need with lifts, prescriptions and other services. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Julie Douglas set up The Good Neighbours Scheme nearly eight years ago. This has been vital to helping those in need during the pandemic and has worked closely with the other groups within The Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group, set up during lockdown. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Good Neighbours Scheme within The Coltishall and Horstead Community Support Group, helps those in need with lifts, prescriptions and other services. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Mark Rischmiller delivers from the Coltishall Post Office and Mace to those who are sheltering in the village. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Shops and businesses in Coltishall have set up delivery services for those having to shelter due to being vulnerable, including the Post Office and Mace, shown here. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Chloe Morter serves in the Coltishall Post Office and Mace, packing up deliveries to go out to those who are too vulnerable to visit the shop. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME