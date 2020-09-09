Search

PHOTO ESSAY: Hickling Broad and Marshes

PUBLISHED: 12:55 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 09 September 2020

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Kate Wolstenholme went out with one of the reserve staff on a tour of Hickling Broad and Marshes.

Stubb Mill at Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEStubb Mill at Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad is the largest in East Anglia, boasting a 1,500-acre nature reserve, situated on the Upper Thurne river system.

The site is managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust, who have placed cattle and semi-wild ponies on the land to help maintain it, allowing flora and fauna to flourish. Other wildlife consists of the common crane, bittern, marsh harrier bearded tit and Cetti’s warbler, as well as large numbers of rare swallowtail butterflies hatching here in the spring.

In January, the reed is traditionally cut for commercial use, cutting on rotation so that the land is cut on a five-year cycle.

You can support and get involved with Hickling Broad by becoming a volunteer. There are a range of voluntary vacancies available in a variety of different capacities. See the list and application forms here.

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Alan Scrase, one of the Trust's volunteers. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Alan Scrase, one of the Trust's volunteers. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Bob Morgan, who works on the site. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Bob Morgan, who works on the site. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is a Holly Leaved Naiad, only known to be in a few broads in East Anglia and nowhere else in the UK. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is a Holly Leaved Naiad, only known to be in a few broads in East Anglia and nowhere else in the UK. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Nick Prior, one of the Trust's volunteers. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Nick Prior, one of the Trust's volunteers. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Bob Morgan, who works on the site. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Bob Morgan, who works on the site. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Hickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLMEHickling Broad and Marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

