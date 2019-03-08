Reader letter: 5G? We can't even get 3G in our village

This reader says before 5G is introduced everyone first needs access to 3G.

My smartphone sits at my side as I write this email and, true to form, it grimly proclaims I have "no signal" … nothing.

This supposedly ubiquitous piece of kit that every one of us seems to be unable to function without is currently an inert lump of glass and plastic but still costs me an arm and a leg every month despite the fact that my provider has failed to install enough masts to cover my area.

Now it seems our townie friends are being regaled with the thought that something called 5G is about to become a reality … such good fortune!

Out here in the sticks I feel like I'm being repeatedly mugged by a telecoms giant who fails to tell me that although their adverts declare 98pc coverage of the UK population, the reality is that we carrot-crunchers don't really warrant their respect or consideration.

I've written in the press and complained to my MP but I might as well have not bothered… nobody cares and nobody is interested.

I'm pretty sure my monthly charges generate the funds to finance the installation in the 5G network - and it's insulting to think that we have been overlooked and treated with such contempt, even though they greedily take our money every month.

If I want to see 3G I have to drive some distance, and even further to get 4G. No doubt a trip up to that London would allow me to experience the wonders of 5G, but on reflection I think I'll sit tight.

After all, I imagine Kim Kardashian's latest gobbett of unutterably banal drivel can wait until 5G comes to Denver.

I won't hold my breath.