Pet of the Day winners!

On Monday, we asked for submissions for our Pet of the Day competition and Obi was our poster boy! Picture: Brittany Woodman Brittany Woodman

Take a look at all our Pet of the Day winners from last week and a video of the runners up!

Herbert bathing in the sunshine. Picture: Emily Bond Herbert bathing in the sunshine. Picture: Emily Bond

Over the last week we have been choosing a Pet of the Day each day, posting them on Facebook as the week progresses. It has not been easy with so many lovely pets submitted! Here are our winners from last week. See our video to catch our runners up.

As of next Monday, we shall be printing a few pets in the Eastern Daily Press each day and identifying a winner! In the meantime, we shall be continuing to post this week’s winners on Facebook, so keep your eyes peeled.

To have your beloved pet chosen next week, send in your photographs to photosupp@archant.co.uk. We shall be choosing from the pets already sent in as well. We cannot wait to see them!

Sadie, the 10 year old Lhasa Apso. Picture: Sharon Green Sadie, the 10 year old Lhasa Apso. Picture: Sharon Green

Golden retriever River enjoying her sunset walks. Picture: Judy Robinson Golden retriever River enjoying her sunset walks. Picture: Judy Robinson

Two year old JoJo. Picture: Shannon Kitchingman Two year old JoJo. Picture: Shannon Kitchingman