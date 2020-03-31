Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Pet of the Day winners!

PUBLISHED: 14:21 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 31 March 2020

On Monday, we asked for submissions for our Pet of the Day competition and Obi was our poster boy! Picture: Brittany Woodman

On Monday, we asked for submissions for our Pet of the Day competition and Obi was our poster boy! Picture: Brittany Woodman

Brittany Woodman

Take a look at all our Pet of the Day winners from last week and a video of the runners up!

Herbert bathing in the sunshine. Picture: Emily BondHerbert bathing in the sunshine. Picture: Emily Bond

Over the last week we have been choosing a Pet of the Day each day, posting them on Facebook as the week progresses. It has not been easy with so many lovely pets submitted! Here are our winners from last week. See our video to catch our runners up.

As of next Monday, we shall be printing a few pets in the Eastern Daily Press each day and identifying a winner! In the meantime, we shall be continuing to post this week’s winners on Facebook, so keep your eyes peeled.

To have your beloved pet chosen next week, send in your photographs to photosupp@archant.co.uk. We shall be choosing from the pets already sent in as well. We cannot wait to see them!

Sadie, the 10 year old Lhasa Apso. Picture: Sharon GreenSadie, the 10 year old Lhasa Apso. Picture: Sharon Green

Golden retriever River enjoying her sunset walks. Picture: Judy RobinsonGolden retriever River enjoying her sunset walks. Picture: Judy Robinson

Two year old JoJo. Picture: Shannon KitchingmanTwo year old JoJo. Picture: Shannon Kitchingman

Loki the Swiss Shepherd dog. Picture: Georgia StewartLoki the Swiss Shepherd dog. Picture: Georgia Stewart

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24