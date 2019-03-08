Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

What a corker! Partying with Delia when Norwich City went up to the Premier League without even playing

PUBLISHED: 17:12 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 01 May 2019

David Clayton

Delia Smith is congratulated by Norwich City fans in April 2004, on the night Norwich City secured Premier League promotion during a reserve game at Carrow Road as rivals Sunderland lost 3-0 at Crystal Palace

Delia Smith is congratulated by Norwich City fans in April 2004, on the night Norwich City secured Premier League promotion during a reserve game at Carrow Road as rivals Sunderland lost 3-0 at Crystal Palace

Archant

David Clayton remembers the strange end to the 2003/04 season when Norwich City won promotion to the Premier League and celebrated at Carrow Road after a reserve game

Have you come down yet? Like many others, I'm still in the “did I dream it” post-promotion euphoria.

Football and specifically our own Canaries have a habit of playing déjà vu with our emotions because, of course, we've been there and got the T-shirt – literally. Promotion to the Premier League and the land of the 'big bucks' has happened before and it feels just as good this time round, or perhaps even better, simply because it was so unexpected. We were all getting a hint of it and we believed, but there was a sense we were floating under the main radar of the rest of the country and particularly the national media. Well, get ready for all those predictable headlines around Delia's culinary prowess and the inevitable “Canaries Flying High” all over again!

This was the first nailed-on promotion to the big time on home ground. However, in a way, it happened before and I have one abiding memory of the 2003/04 promotion, from which I have a unique souvenir. In case you've forgotten and to be honest I had until I checked, it was all down to whether Crystal Palace could beat Sunderland, our promotion rivals at the time. So, as the boss of Radio Norfolk, in a broadcasting decision I'm somewhat proud of to this day, I dispatched commentator Roy Waller, summariser, Neil Adams and Chris Goreham off to Selhurst Park to provide Norfolk listeners with our own yellow-and-green-tinted commentary of the match, so fans here could tune in and bite their nails. Before the proliferation of social media and smart phones, I think Ceefax was pretty much the only other easy option of keeping up to date on a match score. So, my decision to cover a non-Norwich City match seemed a logical if not, extravagant option.

You may also want to watch:

There was a reserve game at Carrow Road on the same night and a good few fans were planning to be there in case the Canary's promotion was sealed by the match in London. I can't recall the result of the reserve match, good though it was to watch, but I do know that many of us were tuned in on pocket radios to discover Norwich's promotion to the Premier League was confirmed, as Palace beat Sunderland 3-0.

Being a reserve match, things were a little more informal and I ended up on the pitch afterwards wielding a microphone in front of Delia and Michael. They were then, as they are now, modest, determined, inseparable and completely absorbed in their club. I asked some rather obvious questions; they proffered some wholly wonderful answers and in a time-honoured celebratory gesture, Delia popped open a bottle of champagne in front of the joyful fans. I think I even caught the sound effect for the radio. Afterwards, noticing the abandoned champagne cork on the pitch, I pocketed it, thinking: “Well, if we never do this again, I've a unique souvenir of a promotion night.” A promotion night at Carrow Road when the first team weren't actually there!

Goodness, I don't know what'll happen to us in the Premier League, but I do know while we're there so many more column inches will be written about us, and more TV cameras will be pointed at us and beaming pictures all over the world. People will be finding out exactly where we are on the map and a huge chunk of money will flow in this direction.

Last weekend I watched Delia and Michael respond to questions after this promotion, much like they did when I interviewed them back on that reserve game night. They couldn't be clearer that one really important factor was the club and fans gelling together, as well their talented head coach.

It might also be, although they wouldn't say it themselves, about the constancy of the two majority shareholders for over 20 years.

Oh, and Delia, I've still got your cork!

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Casualty cut from car following crash in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists