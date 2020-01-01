Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Death metal and knitting at Norwich Castle

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 February 2020

Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal (2018) Photography: Josh Murfitt � Courtesy the Artist

Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal (2018) Photography: Josh Murfitt � Courtesy the Artist

Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal (2018) Photography: Josh Murfitt � Courtesy the Artist

Forty knitters and a death metal band are part of a sound-and-picture art piece on show at Norwich Castle

Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal (2018) Photography: Josh Murfitt � Courtesy the Artist Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal (2018) Photography: Josh Murfitt � Courtesy the Artist

The February object of the month from Norwich Castle is a soundtrack and series of photographs of a performance by artist Oreet Ashery. Called Passing Through Metal, it is introduced by curator of modern and contemporary art Dr Rosy Gray:

"Oreet Ashery's performance Passing through Metal was staged at Kettle's Yard, Cambridge as part of the exhibition fig futures on 17 September 2018, the first time the work had been presented in the UK. Featuring the death metal band Anoxide and their lead singer Omar Swaby, the performance involved 40 local knitters using metal knitting needles. The resulting sound work, alongside a series of photographic prints that document the performance, have now entered Norwich Castle's contemporary art collection.

Producing a rain-like sound, the knitters work together to create black woollen snake-like forms, a continuation of the forms begun in a previous presentation of the work. The rhythm established by the knitters is interspersed with the explosive and unexpected sound of Anoxide, producing a sense of collective anticipation. The shared endeavour of the knitters emphasises the impact and value of communal experience in a society increasingly characterised by isolation.

You may also want to watch:

Ashery's work is on show until the end of February at Norwich Castle as part of the exhibition SPOTLIGHT: Works from the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection (until December 2020). Each month for 10 months, the central space in the gallery will showcase a work by a different artist that has recently entered the collection.

Passing through Metal was presented to Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery by the artist and made possible by Art Fund, Outset and Arts Council England, and in collaboration with Kettle's Yard, University of Cambridge."

Find out more about Oreet Ashery and her work at a talk on Friday February 7, 2.30-3.15pm.

Oreet Ashery: How We Die is How We Live Only More So will be presented by Wellcome Collection writer and curator George Vasey.

Most Read

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries return to Premier League action at Newcastle

Norwich City are in away action again this afternoon, at Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

A11 closed after crash

A crash is causing long delays on A11 at Snetterton. Picture Corben Creasey.
Drive 24