Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Why would anyone live on Prince of Wales Road?

11 January, 2020 - 07:00
Mercy nightclub is becoming 50 homes, but Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant

Mercy nightclub is becoming 50 homes, but Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant

Archant

Prince of Wales Road is blighted.

Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: ArchantSteven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant

Simply hearing or reading its name conjures bleak pictures of young weekend revellers fighting, puking, collapsing, shouting and crying.

Every time I've ventured down this road on a Friday or Saturday night, en route to the railway station, I've felt intimidated: drunk young idiots demand to know who I'm looking at; girls dressed for hypothermia shriek with each other after making lewd comments about my butt; a lad urinates in a shop doorway; sirens wail.

The Devil himself would probably find it too disturbing.

But now there are plans to redevelop the former Mercy nightclub into up to 50 homes and a cafe.

Mercy nightclub is becoming 50 homes, but Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant Photo: EstateducationMercy nightclub is becoming 50 homes, but Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant Photo: Estateducation

Who on Earth would want to live there, though? Granted, it has a certain faded grandeur about it, with some beautiful buildings (if you look above the ground floor) and the long view down to Thorpe Station.

It isn't exactly Aleppo or Ipswich. There are some redeeming features.

Nonetheless, it is Prince of Wales Road. And we all know what that means.

You could buy a penthouse flat with superb views of people vomiting and passing out. It is a ringside ticket to some very entertaining fights.

You'll be serenaded in the early hours by tuneless yobs and cackling hags, benefit from blue disco lights, and be kept awake by men shouting "leave it, Brandon: he ain't worf it".

Open your curtains and your window will become a TV, showing an endless EastEnders omnibus.

Debauchery, misery and mayhem: if that's your bag, put down a deposit and get ready to tune in every weekend.

The morning after, you can walk on the set of this soap opera, picking your way through takeaway boxes and wrappers, lager cans and Bacardi Breezer bottles - and carefully avoiding the pavement pizzas.

Maybe grab a souvenir?

This might all sound a bit harsh: there are plenty of hardworking business people, and even more decent clubbers who are just looking to have a good night out. And they have to go somewhere.

I'm just saying that Prince of Wales Road is not a place to live: it isn't somewhere for your mum to come to visit you, or your children to endure.

But this is now. The road has a grand past, and maybe it could have a fine future.

However, like some criminals trying to start a new life, it should begin with an identity change - a new name.

Turning Mercy into 50 homes is a very good start, but for as long as it remains Prince of Wales Road, it will be blighted in the minds of generations of Norwich and Norfolk people.

Names are powerful - for good and for bad.

I'd change it. Ditch the Royal moniker and choose a king or queen of Norwich: Delia Smith Avenue; Grant Holt Way; Roy Blower Road.

Or the simple Station Road, or Corn Exchange Street, or Castle Rise.

It's a symbolic move, which would be strengthened as more new flats are developed, and the nature of the shops and takeaways changes to reflect the street's improvement.

Tombland is a case study of the resuscitation of a road. A few decades back, it was the beating heart of Norwich's club scene, with Ritzy's, Fifth Avenue and Hy's. It wasn't a pretty place to be on weekend nights.

Take a look at it now. Restaurants have replaced nightclubs, and it's a laid-back part of Norwich's progressive evening economy.

Meanwhile, the mayhem migrated to Prince of Wales Road and Riverside.

Hopefully, though, Prince of Wales Road can be revived - and it will once more become a grand entrance to Norwich and a sought-after location for people to live.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Firefighters tackle blaze in north of city

Firefighters attended the scene of a blaze in north Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie after will gift

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie Greaves after the lifelong Canaries fan left them £100 to buy a round of drinks in his will. Picture: Norwich City FC.

A140 closed after crash between car and motorcycle

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

‘We agreed with Norwich in three minutes’ - How City won the race for Duda

Slovakian international midfielder Ondrej Duda is heading to Norwich City on loan Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

David Freezer: Idah in sweet spot which should keep pressure off his shoulders at Old Trafford

Adam Idah shared a joke with Ibrahim Amadou as City trained ahead of their trip to Manchester United Picture: Tony Thrussell

Why would anyone live on Prince of Wales Road?

Mercy nightclub is becoming 50 homes, but Steven Downes wonders who would want to live on Prince of Wales Road Photo: Archant

Firefighters called to early morning building fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists