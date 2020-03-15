Opinion

Is Norfolk doing enough to fight global warming?

What is Norfolk doing about global warming. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/piyaset S.Piyaset

If someone asked you to describe Norfolk you would probably talk about its stunning stretch of coastline, the enormous amount of nature and wildlife that comes with our countryside, the seaside towns with colourful beach huts.

And who could forget The Broads?

In 30 years however, you might be describing Norfolk in a very different way and it's all because of global warming.

2050 could see the A47 from Great Yarmouth to Acle submerged under water.

Norwich train station, football ground and well-known roads in the city including Oak Street and Heigham Street could also disappear.

The effects on our wildlife could also be catastrophic with bees being particularly hard hit in the east of England.

This could be the sad reality for our county if we don't do something to stop it.

So what are we doing?

Thankfully there has been some action.

The £20 million sandscaping scheme for example, which has been put in place to protect the Bacton Gas Terminal from flooding and slow coastal erosion.

North Norfolk was also the first council in the county to declare a Climate Emergency in May 2019 and Norwich City Council came joint 15th nationally (out of 350 local authorities surveyed) for performance on climate change by scoring 80 per cent.

Despite all this, it still doesn't feel as though enough is being done to tackle issues.

Comparing life from before the times of recent climate crisis to now in the midst of it, nothing that noticeable has changed when you go about everyday life.

The only thing I do notice is less butterflies, hedgehogs, birds and milder weather.

Individual action does make a huge collective difference too which includes adapting people's mindsets.

Worryingly however, in a survey posted by the EDP in 2019 asking if the Lord Mayor's procession banning lorries to reduce pollution in the city was a good idea - 82% of people said no it's not a good idea because it will ruin the procession despite its effects on the environment.

With answers like these it makes you wonder how serious people are taking global warming in our county.

It does feel like Norfolk is doing something towards global warming but it feels like a slow process at the moment and the answer to whether we are doing enough is unfortunately something only time will tell. However more visible signs of change in places such as supermarkets and shops for example might make us feel more optimistic about the future