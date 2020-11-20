Opinion

OPINION: Anti-Bullying Week: How Norfolk youngsters are standing up to intimidation

This week is Anti-Bullying Week where youngsters in Norfolk are helping to share advice and experiences on the subject. Picture: Getty Images Mark Bowden

To coincide with Anti-Bullying Week, four Norfolk teenagers from Youth Advisory Boards across the county share their views

Lexy Compton Merritt, 19, West Norfolk YAB:

Bullying comes in many forms, for example cyber bullying, physical violence, verbal bullying and many more. But no form of bullying is necessary, appropriate, or acceptable. I support anti-bullying because I feel bullying is an unnecessary derogative act and I do not understand why people think it is OK to bully. I was always taught both within my family and in school that everyone is their own individual person and that it shouldn’t matter whether someone is of a different ethnicity, a different gender, a different sexuality or if they have a disability. You should treat them with kindness.

If someone is going through it they should always tell someone they trust who can help. Some people don’t speak out because they are too afraid of what will happen, but they do have the courage within them, they just have to find it. No two people are the same, yes they may have things in common, but they are not the same.

If everyone were the same we’d all be like robots and if everyone were the same that would be a boring world to live in.

Felix, 17, Breckland YAB:

This week’s anti-bullying conference is an extremely important event because it allows numerous different organisations, such as the police, charities, teachers, and young people led youth groups to come together and discuss the issue of bullying in Norfolk.

As a young person I have been bullied and most of the people I know have been bullied as well, from reasons such as sexuality, how clever they are, disabilities, and even just because they are good at sport. Kids in Norfolk are at a disadvantage as well due to the fact that many live in rural, isolated areas, far away from any potential help. Many are bullied on the school bus, where there is nowhere to go causing them to have to face it every day, going and coming home from school.

Increasingly bullying is happening online as well, which is pretty ironic considering our conference takes place on Zoom. Hopefully, it will help speed up the progress that is already being made in the county.

Stephanie Magusin-Vardakou, 13, Norwich YAB:

We have all heard the term, we all know what it means, and a large percentage of us know first hand what it feels like – bullying. Bullying is a taboo topic not because of how much it’s talked about, but because of how it’s talked about. Most would probably think that bullying only happens among children, or that bullying is just one of those things in life that just happens. These misconceptions are not true.

Bullying can happen in the workplace, in universities, in households and anywhere else where there is human interaction. Being bullied can affect how you feel about yourself, your relationship with your family and friends, your school work; even your physical health, let alone your mental health. Studies have shown that envy and resentment may be motives for bullying.

Research on the self-esteem of bullies has produced undetermined results. While some bullies are arrogant and narcissistic, they can also use bullying as a tool to conceal shame or anxiety or to boost self-esteem: by demeaning others, the abuser feels empowered. Common ways that people try to respond are to try to ignore it, to confront the bullies or to turn to an authority figure to try to address it.

Plamena Martinova Marinova, 17, South Norfolk YAB:

As horrific as the truth may be, bullying is something that has always been around. The one difference now is that we are better at understanding why and how it is happening, therefore we actually have a chance at stopping it if we work together. Most people I know, including myself were bullied in some form at some part of their lives. And though the reasons for the bullying differ, no adequate reason could ever be given and there is no justifiable cause to ever make somebody feel isolated and hated for being themselves. The key to dealing with bullying is through resilience and support.

Resilience is a powerful mindset which allows you to understand that the only way out of a tough situation is by constantly moving forward. It is a mindset which permits you to see that even though it may seem impossible and difficult now, the situation will teach you lessons and give you skills that will make life ahead that bit easier. Resilience is about finding the courage to overlook what the bullies are saying or report their actions, while knowing that although things may not get better right away, brighter days are waiting for you. It is about grasping the idea that it won’t last forever and all you can do is to continue doing whatever helps you deal with it and whatever you are comfortable with to stop it.

Arguably just as important as trying to deal with bullying by yourself, is understanding that you can’t always solve your problems on your own. Its finding people who will help and encourage you to overcome the struggles and emotions of bullying. Its about seeking support from friends, trusted adults and other organisations that can boost your courage to report what the bullies are saying and doing.

Do not suffer in silence, there are many who will be willing to help.