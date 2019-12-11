Is this the coolest jeweller in Norwich?

Carol Robinson quit a hectic life in London to design kooky, unique jewellery in Norfolk.

Jeweller Carol Robinson is right when she says that the clothes you wear can be a sort of armour. If I'm feeling a bit flat, I've got a pair of plastic yellow and tortoiseshell dangly earrings that I wear. They're ridulously cheerful. And it's infectious - I've been stopped in the street and asked where they're from. If I know I've got something which will take me out of my comfort zone in my diary that day, when I choose my earrings I'll make sure that my lightning bolt stud is one of them.

"For me and so many other women, wearing jewellery is a bit like putting your make-up on and a pair of killer heels. It forms part of that image we want to show the world," says Carol.

"I create pieces in exciting shapes and colours with the aim of helping women express their own style and personality, so they can go about their lives with extra confidence. Or just to put on and feel special, especially if they're having a bad day."

When Carol and her family relocated to Norwich from London a year ago, she admits that her confidence was at rock bottom. She had an all-consuming job in advertising, which often saw her working a 60-plus hour week, a gruelling commute and was exhausted.

When she became pregnant with her second child, following a miscarriage, they decided to move to Norfolk - and did so when their daughter was just three days old.

Designing jewellery had long been Carol's creative outlet away from work, fitting in courses around her job and following the family's relocation she decided to make the leap and launch her own jewellery brand, One of a Kind Club.

"I loved transforming my own work outfits, making them funky and distinctive. My eclectic collections are inspired by all the amazing women I encounter and the places I visit," she says.

Her current collection includes statement leatherette teardop shaped earrings in on-trend animal print and wooden studs featuring motifs including tile prints, flamingoes and pineapples. Sustainability is important to her, and the leatherette she uses is offcuts from a furniture maker.

Carol has been taking her pieces to markets around Norfolk and she held a pop-up at plant-based restaurant Erpingham House at the end of November, thanks to the encouragement of owner Loui Blake.

"One of a Kind Club is a celebration of individuality through fun statement pieces that make an impact.

"My dream is to give people confidence who may not have it or struggle to maintain it. I want there to be a happy and positive energy surrounding my brand and pieces.

"Since moving from London to Norwich a year ago, my confidence has been restored and has soared thanks to the kindness of people. They've given me the creative confidence to follow my passion when I turned 40.

"We need to believe in ourselves more, celebrate ourselves and what we are capable of. I'm making jewellery for the women who know they deserve that, and also for those who seek more of that in their lives every day," she says.

Carol is planning more confidence-inspiring events and initiatives throughout 2020. For details of forthcoming events visit oneofakindclub.com and follow @oneofakindclub on social media.