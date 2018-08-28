A one-dress approach to the festive party season

Jarrold Personal stylist Florrie Dunn says one dress is all you need this festive party season Archant

Is your December social calendar filling up fast? Christmas is the perfect opportunity for a spot of dress shopping – but before you blow your budget on a wardrobe of frocks for all occasions, consider a one-dress approach to the festive party season.

Getting dressed up and going out is one of the best things about Christmas. It’s the perfect excuse to socialise with friends, family and work colleagues, all in the space of a few weeks.

This does pose a dilemma – what to wear? Different occasions call for different outfits but, according to Jarrold personal stylist Florrie Dunn, a well-chosen dress can see you through the festivities. Here she takes us through four different looks, from a dressed-down dinner with friends to a knock-out New Year’s Eve party.