Get yours in time for VE Day or an ‘at home’ picnic this weekend.

To celebrate VE Day and its first birthday Old Hall Farm, which sits close to the Norfolk and Suffolk borders in Woodton, has launched a series of delicious new hampers which can be delivered both locally and nationwide.

The hampers are stuffed full of homemade produce using the farm’s own pork, eggs and dairy, and locally-sourced treats.

For VE Day, the basket (£35) is packed with sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, cakes, quiches and a local sparkling wine from either Humbleyard, Chet & Waveney or Flint Vineyard.

Delivery is free within 10 miles of the shop (with 36 hours notice), but can also be delivered via next day courier to anywhere on the UK mainland for £12.50.

Additionally, with May 9 kicking of the Great British Cheese Weekender, the team have crafted two great value cheese hampers, showcasing some of the crème de la crème of fromages from East Anglian dairies.

The small hamper (£35) contains Baron Bigod, St Jude, Mrs Temple’s Binham Blue and Lincolnshire Poacher, as well as Candi’s Chutney and medlar jelly from Eastgate Larder, and a local sourdough, sourced from either Hempnall Bakery or Penny Bun.

The larger hamper (£50) has all of the above, but is loaded with even more cheese – Suffolk Gold, truffled Baron Bigod and Suffolk Blue.

Talking about the impact Covid-19 has had on the farm business, Rebecca Mayhew says: “We’re coping and adapting well. The business has changed a lot in the last eight weeks. If you’d told me a year ago when we opened (May 9), that we’d have to shut the café due to a pandemic I wouldn’t have believed it. However our team are utterly amazing. They’ve really risen to all the challenges thrown at them and we’re stronger now than we were before Covid.

“Our customers are also fantastic and have helped us work through this difficult time. Our motto has always been ‘be flexible and dynamic’ and we’re certainly living up to that at the moment! We’re working on plans to re-open, taking into account social distancing rules (when we’re allowed) so watch this space. Until then we have a series of takeaway events planned over the next few weeks and our chefs are raring to go.”

Order via the Old Hall Farm website.