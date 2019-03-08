You won't believe what's taking to the skies above Norfolk

The Historic Aircraft Collection's extraordinary Hawker Fury - the only airworth Fury today - is to display on both days

The almost unbelievable line up of aircraft and attractions at the only airshow in Norfolk has just got even better.

Norfolk Day, July 27, will see the zippy, bright yellow Beech Staggerwing showing off its style at the Old Buckenham Airshow, which runs July 27-28 2019

Old Buckenham Airfield today confirms more aircraft for its annual, award-winning airshow on July 27-28.

Now the only airshow in Norfolk, a record number of air displays are planned this year from Europe's single airworthy B17 Flying Fortress and a super cool Douglas DC3 to the greatest and much loved 'big three' of the Second World War fighter aircraft; Spitfire, Hurricane and Mustang.

Now there are even more, with today's announcement that the Historic Aircraft Collection's extraordinary Hawker Fury is to display on both days.

Originally manufactured in 1935 and the only Fury now in existence, it's one of the most powerful - and beautiful - biplanes ever created.

The T67 Firefly, heading to the only airshow in Norfolk this summer

Powered by the Rolls Royce Kestrel engine the aircraft has more than 500bhp to play with, a prodigious amount of power even for a modern aircraft - much less a pre-war machine.

Also now joining the display will be RAF legend and author, Rod Dean. A pilot who has flown 59 or so different aircraft from Spitfire, Hurricane, Mustang and Meteor to Vampire and Hunter, he's known for his precision flying, exciting displays and exceptional talent.

A crowd pleaser whenever he displays, Rod will be giving a masterclass in aircraft control aboard an agile, bright yellow, Slingsby.

He's not the only bright yellow plane on the flight list, with once again a cheeky-yellow Beechcraft Staggerwing flying on both days. She's named 'High Maintenance' thanks to her six fuel tanks and massive Pratt and Whitney radial engine, which provides 550hp, more than enough to whisk the elegant Staggerwing to altitude.

Known as 'the' aircraft to be seen in during Hollywood's Golden Era, Staggerwings in flying condition are seriously rare with less than 100 in the world still airworthy, and only two known of in the UK - and they will both be at the show!

High Maintenance will be joined by a red Staggerwing which is due to be the star of the new static aircraft display on the airfield's Eastern Apron; a massive expansion of the exhibition and crowd space for the 2019 Airshow.

Matt Wilkins, Airshow organiser, is delighted with the line up. He says: "This really is shaping up to be Old Buckenham's ultimate Airshow.

"The range of unbelievably rare aircraft we've managed to book is the preserve of a truly world class air display and we've got more to come.

"We're looking forward to our greatest Airshow yet and advanced ticket sales have beaten records once again."

Long considered an essential weekend out in the Norfolk county calendar, the family-friendly weekend show this year encompasses Norfolk Day on July 27. It always promises plenty to enjoy on the ground with live evening entertainment, children's funfair and masses of stands and stalls, classic cars, local food village, Attack and Destroy bar with specially brewed airshow beer - and military displays.

What's more, the airshow welcomes a very special guest to open the air displays on July 27-28 - the Town Crier of Attleborough, Alan Austin.

The airfield's two museums will be open too with the 453rd Bombardment Group Museum which houses the largest collection of 453rd memorabilia in existence and the 8th Air Force Heritage Gallery welcoming visitors throughout the show weekend.

Save money on the gate prices and guarantee your place by purchasing tickets in advance on the website.

Remember under 12s go free - online at www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com