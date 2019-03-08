Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Oh Lord, The Apprentice is on again - please, Lord Sugar, just make it stop!

PUBLISHED: 20:10 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 13 October 2019

Lord Sugar with this year's candidates on The Apprentice. Has the TV show now become a cliche of itself? Chris McGuire thinks it has

Lord Sugar with this year's candidates on The Apprentice. Has the TV show now become a cliche of itself? Chris McGuire thinks it has

The Apprentice is back, but Chris McGuire says the show is now so dull and predictable...

There's a scene in one of the Harry Potter films, where London's Millennium Bridge (aka 'The Wobbly Bridge') is attacked by evil forces. The structure buckles and dramatically unloads its unfortunate occupants into the Thames. The thing is - and I'm not proud to admit it - every year at this time, when a new season of The Apprentice is marked by "the cream of British business" strutting across the same promontory, I can't help but wish that this London bridge would fall down for real.

It seems to me that the candidates on The Apprentice are getting worse. I mean if the express intention of the show was to bring together a collection of vapid egomaniacs with all the business acumen of a mouldy Tupperware set, then I'd understand. But these contestants are 'supposed' to be smart. Seriously! Unless I'm very confused, being good in business is about more than wearing a Topshop suit  and high heels in the most inappropriate of contexts, while scowling from under a year's supply of makeup and dropping the word 'premium' into every sentence. If it were that simple I'd be getting the heels and slap on myself.

Here are my pet hates about The Apprentice:

1) Saying 'myself'

It's like a disease. As soon as they enter the boardroom all contestants lose any ability to use the word 'me'. Lord Sugar, who sounds like he's the nemesis  to a diabetic superhero, asks who did something and the reply comes back: "It was myself." I mean, who talks like that? Imagine the scene in your local Chinese takeaway: "Who ordered the crispy won ton?" An apprentice candidate raises their hand: "It was myself."

Agggh! JUST SAY "ME!"

You may also want to watch:

2) The fake oversleeping

At the beginning of each task, the phone rings at the crack of dawn and the contestants are told to be ready in 20 minutes. Next comes a montage of makeup application, shirt ironing  and hair sprucing. The tasks always begin early in the morning, so why do the candidates wait for the call to spring into action? Can't anyone in this group of high achievers set an alarm clock? And why does nobody ever iron their shirt the night before?

Agggh! It's almost as if it's all staged for the show!

3) The final interviews

At the end of the 'process', the remaining candidates attend 'tough' interviews with stern-faced business types. It's all very scary. In these grillings, sections of the candidate's initial application forms are read aloud, you know the type of nonsense: "I'm the king of finance, Bill Gates wishes he was me." "It won't be long until Lord Sugar asks me for a loan." Then the interviewees are chastised for making these statements, while EVERYONE knows they MUST say ridiculous things to catch the eye of the production team and be selected for the show in the first place.

OK, OK. Like any good candidate on The Apprentice I've got to 'Hold my hands up' (try watching an episode without someone saying this at least three times), and say I'm partially to blame for my frustrations. If the show annoys me so much I should stop watching. Or maybe I should put myself forward as a candidate? There's part of me that would love being the recipient of Lord Sugar's (too rubbish to be in a Christmas cracker) scripted one-liners. And if I find  myself on the receiving end of his legendary catchphrase: "You're fired!" I'd take the opportunity to point out  the show is an interview process, as such, none of the candidates are 'hired'. So how can you 'fire' someone you don't already employ?

Answer me that, the Lord formerly known as Sir Alan! Answer me that!

Chris McGuire is a writer and stay-at-home dad. Follow him on Twitter @McGuireski

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists