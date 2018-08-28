Search

Advanced search

Ofsted respond to our report about drugs and drink in children’s homes

PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 20 November 2018

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

I write in response to the article, “Drugs, drink and children going missing — what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes”.

The article highlights a serious issue. It is vital that our residential children’s homes provide the best possible care for the young people who most need support.

I hope I can provide some reassurance by saying that Ofsted has judged most children’s homes to be good or outstanding. In Norfolk, more than three quarters of homes are rated good or better. They play a vital role in caring for children and young people who need to live outside their family home.

I know from my own experience as a social worker, that working in children’s homes is a tough, but rewarding job. Children’s home staff, foster carers, social workers, teachers and others who support children in care can make a huge difference to their lives.

Ofsted inspects all children’s homes at least once every year. We prioritise those homes that are not yet good, and we can bring forward inspections if we have any concerns about what is going on in a home.

Regular inspection means providers are under regular scrutiny to make rapid improvement. In the most serious cases, and where we do not see improvement, we use our regulatory powers to keep children safe and deal with providers that are unable to provide the required standard of care.

Related articles

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police appeal for witnesses after a second elderly woman is mugged in city centre

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast