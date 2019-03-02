Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Opinion: Parents put a lot of weight on Ofsted reports - so they need to be trusted

02 March, 2019 - 07:00
The then head of Ofsted Sir Michael Wilshaw, pictured in 2014. Since that year Norfolk's schools have improved their performance in Ofsted inspections, the judgements from which are still held in high esteem by parents. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The then head of Ofsted Sir Michael Wilshaw, pictured in 2014. Since that year Norfolk's schools have improved their performance in Ofsted inspections, the judgements from which are still held in high esteem by parents. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

The saying goes that a picture is worth 1,000 words. In the case of Ofsted judgements, one word is worth more than anything else – and you certainly don’t want that word to be “inadequate”.

For better or worse, Ofsted inspections hold a lot of sway in parents’ minds when choosing a school for their child.

The more rigorous will look beyond the headline judgements and scour the reports, ensuring schools will be able to offer the kind of education and experience they want for their offspring.

Schools and teachers cannot help but be aware of the massive power of Ofsted and its judgements.

Of course the inspections serve an important purpose: to ensure learning, safeguarding and management are up to scratch at our publicly-run education institutions and hold leaders to account when they are not.

But that comes with an enormous side helping of pressure, even for schools which are already highly ranked and confident in their abilities.

In this context, suggestions by headteachers in Norfolk that the attitude and approach of individual inspectors could queer the pitch are worrying.

But like anything which involves human input – and, perhaps more crucially, judgement – you can never ensure complete objectivity. All you can do is try and make sure people play by the rules.

And in the case of something as revered as an Ofsted ranking the need to do a good, fair job becomes more important.

Families rely on these judgements; some uproot their lives and move house because of them.

If I were an Ofsted inspector, that fact would make me as keen to do a good job as the staff being inspected would be to show me what a good job they do.

The teachers I spoke to with regard to the “inadequate” judgement at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy said, to a man, that all teachers want to do the absolute best they can for their pupils.

So when someone turns round and tells you you’re making a hash of it, of course it hurts – and that’s without thinking about the reputational damage done to a school ranked lower than good.

Ofsted inspectors should be acutely aware of the weight on their shoulders.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

‘They will try to get under our skin’ - Farke braced for Millwall onslaught

Daniel Farke wants no repeat of Norwich City's last trip to Millwall early in his Canaries' reign Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters tackle blaze which left home smoke-logged

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at Holt Road in Aylmerton. Photo: Denise Bradley

Chris Lakey: Success for Norwich comes when a City is united

Team unity is a vital - and obvious - component of this season's success story Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists