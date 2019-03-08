Opinion

Humour and stoicism from flooding victims a sign that Britain will be fine

Flooding around Ambaston in Derbyshire on November 15

Reporter Daniel Moxon says the true British spirit has prevailed among households hit by flooding in his former home county and other parts of the UK

Amid the doom and gloom of climate emergencies, Brexit and a Christmas election, anyone would be forgiven for worrying about the future of our nation.

But those fears have been put into perspective over the last couple of weeks by terrible flooding in parts of the country which have left many families homeless.

Areas hit include large parts of Yorkshire, East and West Midlands and south east England. On Friday the Environment Agency posted 147 warnings across England and Wales after more heavy rainfall.

The sense of disillusionment with life has been felt especially keenly by residents in South Yorkshire over the last 10 days, many of whose homes have been damaged by flooding after torrential rain in the area.

Having lived in the county for many years, I know a lot of people who have been affected. My parents live near Rotherham - at the point where the River Dearne joins with the River Don - but have fortunately been spared from the floods so far.

Across the county and beyond, however, thousands are not so lucky. In the village of Fishlake alone, around 350 people have been forced to leave their homes, most of which are currently part-submerged.

In Darley Dale, near Matlock, the former high sheriff of Derbyshire was swept away and killed by the raging flood waters of the River Derwent.

But in the face of so much despair, one Doncaster resident captured the hearts of social media users when he was interviewed in the street by a reporter from Sky News.

Asked about the situation, the man spoke of his house being ruined, but not before he bemoaned the loss of his Jammie Dodgers!

It's hard to convey the dry, matter-of-fact tone with which he delivered his monologue, but the humour he showed in such a difficult moment was admirable to say the least.

And it's the reason why I truly believe, no matter what is thrown at us, we Britons will be just fine.

We have a knack of making light of even the darkest situations - I can't think of much worse than seeing my home being ruined by flooding.

Sarcasm, innuendo and wit run deep within our being, as does hardiness and a certain humility.

Even now, at a time where we are all so strongly divided by current affairs, we manage to find common ground in that stereotypically British thing - humour.

To me, the fact that a man can observe flood waters along the street - entering his home and destroying his possessions - is a beautiful thing in a world full of horrors.

It restores my pride in being British. It reminds me that we are stoic people, capable of making the best out of any situation. It reassures me that we Brits will endure.

So, come on world, give us your worst. No matter what, we'll be just fine.