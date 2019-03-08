Nostalgic East: Wymondham
PUBLISHED: 17:27 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 26 March 2019
The thriving market town of Wymondham is one of Norfolk’s historical treasures.
This south Norfolk market town lies nine miles from Norwich, and was once a centre of wood turning and brush-making trades which lasted until the latter part of the 20th century.
Modern-day Wymondham remains a bustling town, home to a number of successful businesses and the operational headquarters of Norfolk Police.
Hundreds of years on from when King John issued the first market charter to the town in 1204, a weekly market still takes place every Friday. Wymondham claims it was the first Norfolk town to hold a farmers’ market, in 2000. It’s still going strong to this day.
This is a town full of history. One of the most famous sights in the town is the Market Cross, rebuilt in 1617 following the Great Fire of Wymondham in 1615, which destroyed its predecessor. It is now home to the Tourist Information Centre.
Perhaps its most famous landmark is the magnificent twin-towered, 900-year-old Abbey, visible for miles around.
This selection of photographs shows a variety of scenes in Wymondham from previous decades, including a headmaster being given a grand send off in 1989 and the Norfolk Horse Driving Club in 1979.
Did you know?
Wymondham also has links to BBC sitcom Dad’s Army, its station doubled as the railway station for ‘Walmington-on-Sea’, the fictional town where the programme is set.