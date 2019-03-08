Nostalgic East: Lowestoft

Lowestoft - Lifeboat model tow pic taken 22nd august 1982

Famed for being the most easterly point in Britain, Lowestoft has a fascinating fishing history plus award winning beaches.

Youngsters looking at flower displays at St Margarets church flower festival Lowestoft pic taken 12th sept 1975

At the heart of Lowestoft visitors will discover the once-flourishing fishing port which now hosts two yacht marinas, a fish market and a collection of traditional smokehouses.

Originally an island, the recession of the sea and the river changing course saw the island become part of the mainland and the town’s development began.

The herring trade brought wealth to Lowestoft and the fishing industry remains absolutely vital to the town to this day.

There’s so much to do in Lowestoft, from the ever popular Africa Alive! animal park to the East Anglian Transport Museum. Not forgetting Pleasurewood Hills and the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Museum either.

Roman Hill school pupils at Lowestoft fish market pic taken 15th dec 1972

Between the award-winning town centre and the pristine beaches it’s not hard to see why Lowestoft has long been considered one of Suffolk’s premier tourist hubs.

This selection of pictures shows Lowestoft’s close relationship with the sea, from a fish market in 1972 to a lifeboat trial in 1962, as well as its strong calendar of events that continues to this day, including a flower festival in 1975.

Did you know?

Firemen with new fire tender - Lowestoft pic taken 16th dec 1970

Lowestoft’s name comes from the Viking word for ‘homestead’.

Princess Anne talking to the crowd at Lowestoft pic taken 3rd june 1985

Lifeboat self-righting trials at Lowestoft harbour pic taken 17th feb 1967 m4675-39a pic to be used in lets talk feb 2017