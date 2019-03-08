Search

Nostalgic East: King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:11 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 26 March 2019

The chequer work of stone and flint of the 15th century Trinity Guildhall at King's Lynn stands out in the picture taken from St. Margaret's Church tower, 1955. Photo: Archant Library

The chequer work of stone and flint of the 15th century Trinity Guildhall at King's Lynn stands out in the picture taken from St. Margaret's Church tower, 1955. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Known as a ‘festival town’ to some, King’s Lynn alway has something to see or do

Capturing the sensation of a King's Lynn Mart ride on camera calls for a steady hand and a strong stomach as amply demonstrated in this dizzying view, 1971. Photo: Archant LibraryCapturing the sensation of a King's Lynn Mart ride on camera calls for a steady hand and a strong stomach as amply demonstrated in this dizzying view, 1971. Photo: Archant Library

As if one festival wasn’t enough, King’s Lynn boasts two. This has led to some dubbing the place a ‘festival town’ and gives it real appeal for tourists from the county and beyond.

Though the mid 20th century saw a lot of development in the area, Lynn has managed to keep its charming old town feel. The twin-spired St Margaret’s church, an ever present in the town, is flanked by fine Georgian buildings, giving the town a rustic feeling that even the creep of national chains cannot blunt.

The town’s maritime history can be traced back centuries. In the 13th century, Lynn port built a reputation as one of England’s most important ports, with traders bringing in wool, cloth and salt from across the sea.

The Custom House, which overlooks the River Great Ouse, stands to this day as a monument to the town’s maritime past.

The clock tower of the Majestic Cinema dominates this view of the southern end of Tower Street in King's Lynn, 21 March 1969. Photo: Archant LibraryThe clock tower of the Majestic Cinema dominates this view of the southern end of Tower Street in King's Lynn, 21 March 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Of course, King’s Lynn has all the usual trappings you would expect from an English market town, including a bevy of independent shops and cafés alongside a weekly marketplace. With its festivals as well, King’s Lynn really stands out among other similar towns.

These pictures show King’s  Lynn at its best, from the fun of a fair in 1971 to a crowd gathering around a motorbike racer at the speedway in the 1960s. There’s always something to keep you entertained in King’s Lynn.

Did you know?

Youngster fishing on a summer's day in King's Lynn, 1970 . Photo: Archant LibraryYoungster fishing on a summer's day in King's Lynn, 1970 . Photo: Archant Library

The town was originally known as Bishop’s Lynn after the Bishop of Norwich, however, it was renamed King’s Lynn in the 16th century after Henry VIII took over its lordship.

Practice days have always been great way for speedway fans to get an informal view of their favourite riders and see those machines close up, late 1960s. Photo: Archant LibraryPractice days have always been great way for speedway fans to get an informal view of their favourite riders and see those machines close up, late 1960s. Photo: Archant Library

The buoys on the King's Lynn waterfront proved an irresistible playground for this trio, September 1963 . Photo: Archant LibraryThe buoys on the King's Lynn waterfront proved an irresistible playground for this trio, September 1963 . Photo: Archant Library

Aerial view of King's Lynn, October 1973 . Photo: Archant LibraryAerial view of King's Lynn, October 1973 . Photo: Archant Library

