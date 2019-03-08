Search

Nostalgic East: Harleston

PUBLISHED: 15:49 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 26 March 2019

The Queen Mother meets crowds during her walkabout in Harleston, 26 July 1982. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Harleston is town of natural beauty, all clustered around a popular market place.

Miss South Norfolk at the South Norfolk Labour fete in Harleston, 7 June 1965. Photo: Archant LibraryMiss South Norfolk at the South Norfolk Labour fete in Harleston, 7 June 1965. Photo: Archant Library

Located in the heart of Waveney Valley, known for historic buildings and thriving independent shops Harleston is a town well worth a visit. Setting itself apart from the ‘clone town’ model, Harleston has sparse few national chains and instead takes great pride in the independent shops that line its street, each selling local wares and goods.

One of the town’s most recognisable landmarks is its postcard-worthy clock tower that overlooks the market place.

Historically Harleston was on the main route from Great Yarmouth to London, resulting in the town being a key trading place. It served as a local hub for merchants and traders looking to send their produce down to the capital.

If you fancy brushing up on  your Harleston history then a visit to the Harleston Museum, which tells the town’s full story, may well be in order.

Harleston Dominoes team at the Railway Tavern pub, October 1973. Photo: Archant LibraryHarleston Dominoes team at the Railway Tavern pub, October 1973. Photo: Archant Library

These pictures here show the busy centre of the town and also one of its popular fetes in 1964. A trip from the Queen Mother in 1982 was also captured by our photographer.

Did you know?

The town’s clock tower was designed and commissioned  in 1876 for the sum of £325 while the clock itself was supplied and fitted for £90.

Cycle race in Harleston, 4th August 1964. Photo: Archant LibraryCycle race in Harleston, 4th August 1964. Photo: Archant Library

The Thoroughfare at Harleston, in between the Midland Bank and W.H Stacey and Sons is the clock tower, 3 December 1971 . Photo: Archant LibraryThe Thoroughfare at Harleston, in between the Midland Bank and W.H Stacey and Sons is the clock tower, 3 December 1971 . Photo: Archant Library

The Thoroughfare in Harleston, 1971. Photo: Archant LibraryThe Thoroughfare in Harleston, 1971. Photo: Archant Library

A view from the clock tower of the market place and The Magpie Hotel at Harleston, 22 November 1966. Photo: Archant LibraryA view from the clock tower of the market place and The Magpie Hotel at Harleston, 22 November 1966. Photo: Archant Library

A team of four officers are pictured manning the pump of a model of the 1775 Harleston fire engine, 25 October 1961 . Photo: Archant LibraryA team of four officers are pictured manning the pump of a model of the 1775 Harleston fire engine, 25 October 1961 . Photo: Archant Library

