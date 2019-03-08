Nostalgic East: Harleston
PUBLISHED: 15:49 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 26 March 2019
Harleston is town of natural beauty, all clustered around a popular market place.
Located in the heart of Waveney Valley, known for historic buildings and thriving independent shops Harleston is a town well worth a visit. Setting itself apart from the ‘clone town’ model, Harleston has sparse few national chains and instead takes great pride in the independent shops that line its street, each selling local wares and goods.
One of the town’s most recognisable landmarks is its postcard-worthy clock tower that overlooks the market place.
Historically Harleston was on the main route from Great Yarmouth to London, resulting in the town being a key trading place. It served as a local hub for merchants and traders looking to send their produce down to the capital.
If you fancy brushing up on your Harleston history then a visit to the Harleston Museum, which tells the town’s full story, may well be in order.
These pictures here show the busy centre of the town and also one of its popular fetes in 1964. A trip from the Queen Mother in 1982 was also captured by our photographer.
Did you know?
The town’s clock tower was designed and commissioned in 1876 for the sum of £325 while the clock itself was supplied and fitted for £90.