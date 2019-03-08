Nostaglic East: Great Yarmouth

Herring Fishing in Great Yarmouth, the fishergirls knitting during a break on the harbour quayside, 1953 . Photo: Archant Library Archant

Great Yarmouth is one of Britain’s favourite seaside towns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowling Green on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth, August 1963. Photo: Archant Library Bowling Green on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth, August 1963. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth attracts masses of sun seekers each summer but its appeal stretches beyond beaches and amusement arcades.

Having stood for more than a century, after opening in 1903, Great Yarmouth’s famous Hippodrome has been amazing and delighting audiences for generations.

Yarmouth’s history is, of course, linked to the sea, with it being an important port in the Middle Ages. In the late 20th century the port was reputed to be the largest offshore marine centre in Europe.

You can’t forget the history of the Great Yarmouth Rows while reflecting on the town’s past. These long, narrow lanes running from east to west were originally designed to keep the town in a clearly organised grid, no one was allowed to live outside of them as houses had to be built within the Rows.

Holiday crowds walking along Great Yarmouth sea front, undated. Photo: Archant Library Holiday crowds walking along Great Yarmouth sea front, undated. Photo: Archant Library

While they no longer exist in the number they once did, due to poor living standards in such tightly comprised space, they remain a unique feature of the town’s history and are worth exploring.

This selection of pictures displays the popular tourism aspect of Great Yarmouth but also the many local residents who make up the tight- knit community.

Did you know?

John Menzies in Great Yarmouth with Debenhams in the background, undated. Photo: Archant Library John Menzies in Great Yarmouth with Debenhams in the background, undated. Photo: Archant Library

The great Harry Houdini once performed at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome.

Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, 1961. Photo: Archant Library Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, 1961. Photo: Archant Library

Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library

Crowds flock to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth, September 1980. Photo: Archant Library Crowds flock to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth, September 1980. Photo: Archant Library

Youngsters paddling in the sea at Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday, 8 April 1969. Photo: Archant Library Youngsters paddling in the sea at Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday, 8 April 1969. Photo: Archant Library