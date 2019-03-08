Nostaglic East: Great Yarmouth
Great Yarmouth is one of Britain’s favourite seaside towns.
Great Yarmouth attracts masses of sun seekers each summer but its appeal stretches beyond beaches and amusement arcades.
Having stood for more than a century, after opening in 1903, Great Yarmouth’s famous Hippodrome has been amazing and delighting audiences for generations.
Yarmouth’s history is, of course, linked to the sea, with it being an important port in the Middle Ages. In the late 20th century the port was reputed to be the largest offshore marine centre in Europe.
You can’t forget the history of the Great Yarmouth Rows while reflecting on the town’s past. These long, narrow lanes running from east to west were originally designed to keep the town in a clearly organised grid, no one was allowed to live outside of them as houses had to be built within the Rows.
While they no longer exist in the number they once did, due to poor living standards in such tightly comprised space, they remain a unique feature of the town’s history and are worth exploring.
This selection of pictures displays the popular tourism aspect of Great Yarmouth but also the many local residents who make up the tight- knit community.
Did you know?
The great Harry Houdini once performed at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome.