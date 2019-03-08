Search

Advanced search

Nostaglic East: Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:34 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 26 March 2019

Herring Fishing in Great Yarmouth, the fishergirls knitting during a break on the harbour quayside, 1953 . Photo: Archant Library

Herring Fishing in Great Yarmouth, the fishergirls knitting during a break on the harbour quayside, 1953 . Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Great Yarmouth is one of Britain’s favourite seaside towns.

Bowling Green on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth, August 1963. Photo: Archant LibraryBowling Green on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth, August 1963. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth attracts masses of sun seekers each summer but its appeal stretches beyond beaches and amusement arcades.

Having stood for more than a century, after opening in 1903, Great Yarmouth’s famous Hippodrome has been amazing and delighting audiences for generations.

Yarmouth’s history is, of course, linked to the sea, with it being an important port in the Middle Ages. In the late 20th century the port was reputed to be the largest offshore marine centre in Europe.

You can’t forget the history of the Great Yarmouth Rows while reflecting on the town’s past. These long, narrow lanes running from east to west were originally designed to keep the town in a clearly organised grid, no one was allowed to live outside of them as houses had to be built within the Rows.

Holiday crowds walking along Great Yarmouth sea front, undated. Photo: Archant LibraryHoliday crowds walking along Great Yarmouth sea front, undated. Photo: Archant Library

While they no longer exist in the number they once did, due to poor living standards in such tightly comprised space, they remain a unique feature of the town’s history and are worth exploring.

This selection of pictures displays the popular tourism aspect of Great Yarmouth but also the many local residents who make up the tight- knit community.

Did you know?

John Menzies in Great Yarmouth with Debenhams in the background, undated. Photo: Archant LibraryJohn Menzies in Great Yarmouth with Debenhams in the background, undated. Photo: Archant Library

The great Harry Houdini once performed at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome.

Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant LibraryHolidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, 1961. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, 1961. Photo: Archant Library

Holidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant LibraryHolidaymakers at Great Yarmouth, 19 June 1973. Photo: Archant Library

Crowds flock to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth, September 1980. Photo: Archant LibraryCrowds flock to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth, September 1980. Photo: Archant Library

Youngsters paddling in the sea at Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday, 8 April 1969. Photo: Archant LibraryYoungsters paddling in the sea at Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday, 8 April 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Professor Popcorn with children at Marina Youth in Great Yarmouth, 26 July 1965 . Photo: Archant LibraryProfessor Popcorn with children at Marina Youth in Great Yarmouth, 26 July 1965 . Photo: Archant Library

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Farming student Esme, 18, makes history at Paris cattle show

Easton and Otley College student Esme Harrison, from Lakenheath, has claimed the UK's best-ever score in the European Cattle Judging Competition at the Paris Agricultural Show.

‘The sole focus of the group is to keep people out of trouble’ - Sports clubs uniting a coastal community

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists