Search

Advanced search

Nostalgic East: Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 15:26 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 26 March 2019

Fakenham racecourse, 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Fakenham racecourse, 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Often called ‘the gateway to North Norfolk’, Fakenham is an agricultural town filled with sights for both visitors and locals.

Children in the River Wensum at Fakenham, 1957. Photo: Archant LibraryChildren in the River Wensum at Fakenham, 1957. Photo: Archant Library

OThe landscape of England’s market towns has been changing over the last two decades and Fakenham has similarly seen new development over recent years. However, it has never lost the Norfolk identity that these pictures proudly display.

The weekly Thursday market, that first started in 1250, is still a vital part of the town’s fabric and the hum of busy stallholders and excited shoppers can still be heard loud and clear each week.

There is, of course, more to this place than the market. The preserved Fakenham Gasworks on Hempton Road is the only complete non-operational works remaining in England, and is now open as a museum.

These pictures show a range of scenes from decades past. From iconic buildings like the Crown Hotel and the Red Lion Hotel, which are still in operation, to the famous Fakenham Racecourse in 1967.

A view of Fakenham Market, September 1963. Photo: Archant LibraryA view of Fakenham Market, September 1963. Photo: Archant Library

We also see the production line at Kinnerton chocolate factory in 1989, which has helped put Fakenham on the map with its range of delicious confectionary.

Did you know?

In the early 2000s Fakenham was voted the seventh best place to live in Britain in Country Life’s quality of life survey.

Children keen to get back to Fakenham Primary School after the school holidays, 11 January 1966. Photo: Archant LibraryChildren keen to get back to Fakenham Primary School after the school holidays, 11 January 1966. Photo: Archant Library

Fakenham Brownies on top of the Church tower, 9 May 1984. Photo: Archant LibraryFakenham Brownies on top of the Church tower, 9 May 1984. Photo: Archant Library

Crown Hotel in Fakenham, November 1974. Photo: Archant LibraryCrown Hotel in Fakenham, November 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Red Lion Hotel in Fakenham, 1974. Photo: Archant LibraryRed Lion Hotel in Fakenham, 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Kinnerton chocolate factory in Fakenham, 1989. Photo: Archant LibraryKinnerton chocolate factory in Fakenham, 1989. Photo: Archant Library

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Farming student Esme, 18, makes history at Paris cattle show

Easton and Otley College student Esme Harrison, from Lakenheath, has claimed the UK's best-ever score in the European Cattle Judging Competition at the Paris Agricultural Show.

‘The sole focus of the group is to keep people out of trouble’ - Sports clubs uniting the community in Great Yarmouth

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists