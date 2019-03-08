Nostalgic East: Fakenham

Fakenham racecourse, 1967. Photo: Archant Library Archant

Often called ‘the gateway to North Norfolk’, Fakenham is an agricultural town filled with sights for both visitors and locals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children in the River Wensum at Fakenham, 1957. Photo: Archant Library Children in the River Wensum at Fakenham, 1957. Photo: Archant Library

OThe landscape of England’s market towns has been changing over the last two decades and Fakenham has similarly seen new development over recent years. However, it has never lost the Norfolk identity that these pictures proudly display.

The weekly Thursday market, that first started in 1250, is still a vital part of the town’s fabric and the hum of busy stallholders and excited shoppers can still be heard loud and clear each week.

There is, of course, more to this place than the market. The preserved Fakenham Gasworks on Hempton Road is the only complete non-operational works remaining in England, and is now open as a museum.

These pictures show a range of scenes from decades past. From iconic buildings like the Crown Hotel and the Red Lion Hotel, which are still in operation, to the famous Fakenham Racecourse in 1967.

A view of Fakenham Market, September 1963. Photo: Archant Library A view of Fakenham Market, September 1963. Photo: Archant Library

We also see the production line at Kinnerton chocolate factory in 1989, which has helped put Fakenham on the map with its range of delicious confectionary.

Did you know?

In the early 2000s Fakenham was voted the seventh best place to live in Britain in Country Life’s quality of life survey.

Children keen to get back to Fakenham Primary School after the school holidays, 11 January 1966. Photo: Archant Library Children keen to get back to Fakenham Primary School after the school holidays, 11 January 1966. Photo: Archant Library

Fakenham Brownies on top of the Church tower, 9 May 1984. Photo: Archant Library Fakenham Brownies on top of the Church tower, 9 May 1984. Photo: Archant Library

Crown Hotel in Fakenham, November 1974. Photo: Archant Library Crown Hotel in Fakenham, November 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Red Lion Hotel in Fakenham, 1974. Photo: Archant Library Red Lion Hotel in Fakenham, 1974. Photo: Archant Library