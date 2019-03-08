Nostalgic East: Downhall Market

Downham Market Scouts during their Red Cross first aid training, 18 October 1977. Photo: Archant Library

Known for it’s iconic clock tower, Downham Market is a Norfolk treasure

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downham Market Methodist Church opening service, 18 July 1966. Photo: Archant Library Downham Market Methodist Church opening service, 18 July 1966. Photo: Archant Library

Though its name might suggest a town that would be most famous for its trading hub instead Downham Market is known throughout the county for its beautiful clock tower.

This gothic style structure was given to the town around 130 years ago by local businessman James Scott and it’s hard to picture the town without it now.

Downham Market is actually one of Norfolk’s oldest towns, with its roots stretching all the way back to Saxon times. There’s great history in the streets and houses of this charming market town.

With weekly Friday and Saturday outdoor markets alongside a thriving high street, with both independent stores and recognisable national retailers, this is the perfect place to indulge in some retail therapy.

Downham Market secondary modern school play pic in twt 24th dec 1965 m1781-31 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2017 Downham Market secondary modern school play pic in twt 24th dec 1965 m1781-31 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2017

There’s a wide variety of restaurants, pubs and cafes for you to relax in after shopping. You’ll find everything from delicious pub grub to traditional afternoon tea.

There’s a strong community spirit in Downham Market as well as frequent social events, as these pictures show. We see a car rally and festival procession in 1988 and a market carnival in 1981, plus a school play in 1965.

Did you know?

Downham Market Carnival Procession, 31 May 1988. Photo: Archant Library Downham Market Carnival Procession, 31 May 1988. Photo: Archant Library

Downham Market’s signal box was given Grad II listed status in 2013, one of five to be given such status in the region.

Downham Market carnival, 1981. Photo: Archant Library Downham Market carnival, 1981. Photo: Archant Library

Downham Market vintage car rally , 3 July 1988. Photo: Archant Library Downham Market vintage car rally , 3 July 1988. Photo: Archant Library