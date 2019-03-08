Nostalgic East: Diss

The high street and Market Hill in Diss, November 1971. Photo: Archant Library Archant Library

Diss is a historic town with a beloved mere at its centre

While Diss does have its own centuries old weekly market, unlike many of the surrounding towns it’s instead known for something else, the Mere.

The Diss Mere, which plunges to 20ft at its darkest depths, is renowned across Norfolk for its picturesque sights.

This six-acre lake is located in the town centre and its natural beauty is one of the many reasons Diss was dubbed ‘the jewel in Norfolk’s crown’ by former Poet Laureate John Betjeman.

The town itself boasts more than just a large body of water to attract visitors both local and far out. The town centre is lined with winding cobble streets and vibrant independent shops, the marketplaces and cafes back dropped by ancient buildings and hidden courtyards.

Diss raft race, July 1984. Picture: Archant Library Diss raft race, July 1984. Picture: Archant Library

Diss has worked hard to reject the so called ‘clone town’ moniker and push back against the trend that has swept away the history of many small towns throughout the country.

It remains the embodiment of a historic English town and this selection of pictures displays that perfectly. From a raft race on the Mere in 1984 to shots of the beautiful town centre in 1971.

Did you know?

Diss Nursery School, May 1968. Picture: Archant Library Diss Nursery School, May 1968. Picture: Archant Library

In 2006 Diss trailed the Italian “Cittaslow” scheme which aims to counteract the modern ethos of a relentlessly fast pace of life, though it has since left the initiative.

Tea party at Clare House in Diss, August 1973. Picture: Archant Library Tea party at Clare House in Diss, August 1973. Picture: Archant Library

Diss Junior School's football boot 'swap shop', January 1989. Picture: Archant Library Diss Junior School's football boot 'swap shop', January 1989. Picture: Archant Library

Coffee Tavern in Diss, 9 May 1969. Photo: Archant Library Coffee Tavern in Diss, 9 May 1969. Photo: Archant Library