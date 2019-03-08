Nostaglic East: Dereham
PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 26 March 2019
In a short space of time, Dereham has grown from a traditional Norfolk market town to one of the largest towns in Norfolk.
Located in the heart of the county, Dereham draws visitors from surrounding villages and further afield for its shopping, which includes two weekly markets.
The town centre has held on to its character and atmosphere. St Nicholas Church, with its separate bell tower, dominates the town centre, and Georgian buildings welcome visitors to the high street and the market place.
Shoppers who stray from the main streets are rewarded with plenty of interesting shops – this is, after all, very far from being a clone town.
In these pictures you will see shoppers, dancers, diners and golfers all enjoying Dereham’s offerings over the years.
There’s even one which shows voters, finding out more about the UK referendum on continued membership of the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1975, having originally joined in 1973.
Did you know?
Dereham can claim to be at the very centre of Norfolk. The actual spot, identified by people who know these things, is in a Tesco car park
