Nostaglic East: Dereham

Woolworths store in Dereham advertising it is to be open 6 days a week, 10 March 1982. Photo: Archant Library

In a short space of time, Dereham has grown from a traditional Norfolk market town to one of the largest towns in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham festival, 9 May 1976. Photo: Archant Library Dereham festival, 9 May 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Located in the heart of the county, Dereham draws visitors from surrounding villages and further afield for its shopping, which includes two weekly markets.

The town centre has held on to its character and atmosphere. St Nicholas Church, with its separate bell tower, dominates the town centre, and Georgian buildings welcome visitors to the high street and the market place.

Shoppers who stray from the main streets are rewarded with plenty of interesting shops – this is, after all, very far from being a clone town.

In these pictures you will see shoppers, dancers, diners and golfers all enjoying Dereham’s offerings over the years.

'South West Norfolk for Europe' meeting in Dereham, 28 May 1975. Photo: Archant Library 'South West Norfolk for Europe' meeting in Dereham, 28 May 1975. Photo: Archant Library

There’s even one which shows voters, finding out more about the UK referendum on continued membership of the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1975, having originally joined in 1973.

Did you know?

Dereham can claim to be at the very centre of Norfolk. The actual spot, identified by people who know these things, is in a Tesco car park

Dereham Rotary dinner, 29 March 1974. Photo: Archant Library Dereham Rotary dinner, 29 March 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Men enjoying a round of golf at Dereham Golf Club, 21 April 1979. Photo: Archant Library Men enjoying a round of golf at Dereham Golf Club, 21 April 1979. Photo: Archant Library

Dereham railway station, 1970. Photo: Archant Library Dereham railway station, 1970. Photo: Archant Library

Dereham High Street, 1961. Photo: Archant Library Dereham High Street, 1961. Photo: Archant Library

.