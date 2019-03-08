East Nostalgic: Norwich
When entering Norwich you’re met with a sign declaring it to be a ‘fine city’, it’s an apt description. Not many who live, work and play in the city would disagree.
Norwich has an exotic history. It was founded between AD 400 and AD 600 by boatloads of Anglo-Saxon pirates who sacked the Roman town, Venta Icenorum, and settled where the river Yare joins the Wensum.
Hard on the heels of the invading pirates were invading Danes. But the city we know today was carved out by the Normans.
Over the centuries, Norwich developed its woollen trade and became an important financial and export centre. Times changed and prosperity tailed off as the industrial revolution fired up. Norwich’s centuries of craft were on the way out and the East Anglian ports were on the wrong side of the country to serve the new world.
New trades sprang up. Shoe-making, brewing, printing, soap manufacture, engineering and mustard-making brought new hope. And so did the railways, opening Norfolk up to the rest of the country.
Thousands found work in the booming shoe trade; generations of families worked at Colmans, Caleys and other major employers. Others worked in the retail trade as Norwich became the regional shopping capital, with new department stores and unique corner shops.
Today, Norwich is a city that offers so much, including a thriving art and culture scene alongside being one of the UK’s top shopping destinations.
Did you know?
The iconic Norwich City football club song, “On The Ball City” is the oldest UK football chant that is still sung in the present day.