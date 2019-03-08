Nostaglic East: Beccles

Rain did not not stop these mothers and their children from marching through Beccles in their campaign to speed up the start of the town's bypass, 1 July 1977. Photo; Archant Library

A well connected and with a proud history, Beccles is a community driven market town

Beccles Pancake Race, 3 March 1976. Photo: Archant Library Beccles Pancake Race, 3 March 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Whatever your transport method of choice, be it car, bike or even boat, Beccles is a destination that needs to be on your map. From the traditional shops to the modern businesses, there’s something to see on every street in this town that has prospered throughout its history.

Community spirit has always been strong in Beccles and this selection of photographs from various points in the 20th century displays that in earnest.

From rosy faced and wide smiling Guides to a line of determined looking young girls preparing for a pancake race, photographers over the years have perfectly captured the community feel of the town.

A boat trip from a Royal British Legion fete in 1979 also gives a sense of the patriotic flavour of the local community.

Beccles Guides, 6 December 1976 . Photo: Archant Library Beccles Guides, 6 December 1976 . Photo: Archant Library

But just like similar towns in Norfolk, Beccles has had it own problems with unwanted traffic passing through. A shot from 1977 shows a demonstration from local residents pushing for the creation of a bypass to free up the roads around the town.

The snap of the yacht station in 1964 shows the town’s close connection to the River Waveney as well.

Did you know?

Beccles Royal British Legion Fete, 9 June 1979. Photo: Archant Library Beccles Royal British Legion Fete, 9 June 1979. Photo: Archant Library

Beccles was victim to a tornado outbreak which struck the United Kingdom in 1981. It remains the largest tornado outbreak in European history.

Beccles town centre with the church tower in the background, 5 August 1969. Photo: Archant Library Beccles town centre with the church tower in the background, 5 August 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Shops on Exchange Square in Beccles, 5 August 1968 . Photo: Archant Library Shops on Exchange Square in Beccles, 5 August 1968 . Photo: Archant Library

Fruit shop in Beccles, 1959. Photo: Archant Library Fruit shop in Beccles, 1959. Photo: Archant Library