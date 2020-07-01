Quiz

Picture quiz! A closer look at Norwich Cathedral Close.

A monastic almonry once stood here beside the Ethelbert Gate  what was it for? A, Where food was given to the poor. B, Where almonds were grown. C, where arms and armour were kept. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

How close can you get to a perfect score on the subject of Norwich’s picture-perfect Cathedral Close?

Our latest picture quiz, based on one of the popular tours usually run by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre, takes us on a photographic tour of the Cathedral Close and surrounding streets. The questions have been set with the help of knowledgable Norwich tour guide John Humphreys. For more information about the tours, or a tour leaflet, contact Norwich Tourist information Centre at tourism@norwich.gov.uk

Once you’ve had a go at the multiple choice picture quiz, read on to find out more about the answers. We also have a competition to win a pair of tickets for a Norwich walking tour when they restart:

What is the link between the Erpingham Gate and Shakespeare and the Samson and Hercules building on Tombland?

What was the purpose of the lower windows in this 14th century chapel? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY What was the purpose of the lower windows in this 14th century chapel? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Email your answer to John Humpreys at john_humphreys@aol.co.uk by Friday July 10 and he will pick a winner to receive a pair of tickets for a tour. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Extra info on each answer:

1 B, Work began in 1096. The building has largely preserved its original Norman footprint. Originally the tower had a wooden spire covered in lead. The current spire dates from 1480.

When did the ferry at Pulls Ferry close? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY When did the ferry at Pulls Ferry close? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2 This stone from Caen in Normandy marks the 900-year link between Caen and Norwich. Norwich Cathedral and Castle are built in local flint, faced with cream-coloured limestone from Caen (and from as Barnack in Lincolnshire.)

You may also want to watch:

3 The crypt of the Carnary Chapel was used to store the bones of bodies which were disinterred when new graves were dug. To place them on display was a way of honouring the dead and served as a reminder of one’s own mortality. The chapel was the main classroom for the Norwich School from the mid 16th century to the 19th century.

4 John Sell Cotman (1782 –1842). He was a leading member of the Norwich Society of Artists, also known as the Norwich School of Painters. He was born in Norwich and exhibited at the Royal Academy for the first time in 1800. He and his family lived in Great Yarmouth from 1812 to 1824 and then moved to this house where Cotman ran a drawing school. He is recognised as one of the leading artists of the Romantic era, noted particularly for his etchings and water colours.

5 Swardeston. Edith Cavell (1865-1915) was a Norfolk nurse working in German occupied Belgium during WW1.Her father was the vicar of Swardeston for 45 years. Edith was a matron at training school and clinic in Belgium and was executed by a German firing squad for helping allied soldiers escape.

6 It had been burned down as part of conflict between the cathedral and the city. The Pope excommunicated the people of Norwich until they had paid a fine to the cathedral and had the gate rebuilt.

7 A, It was where food was distributed to the poor and food and accommodation was offered to pilgrims. The current buildings date back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

8 B, The Lynn and Fakenham Railway Company wanted to build a line to a new Norwich Central station between the Cathedral and the Castle. The route cut through the Cathedral Close and provoked fierce opposition. The proposal was withdrawn in 1882.

9 The ferry stopped in 1943 when Cecil Mollet, the last ferryman, finished. The 15th century watergate was built over a canal which had been created centuries earlier to take building materials to the cathedral. The ferryman would have lived in the neighbouring 17th century house, which was also a pub run by ferryman and landlord John Pull from 1796 to 1841.

10 The medieval roof bosses illustrate the Bible, from the Creation to the Last Judgement. More than 1,000 bosses in the cathedral and cloisters make up the largest collection of medieval roof bosses of any Christian cathedral in the world. Not all of them are based on Bible stories. There are also animals, birds, people and a pagan Green Man.