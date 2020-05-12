Norwich shoe designer nominated for major fashion award

Emily Jupp of Milly J Shoes has been shortlisted for a major fashion award. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2017

Do you own a pair of Milly J’s unique, fairytale inspired shoes?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Jupp makes decorative clips to customise shoes. Picture: Sonya Duncan Emily Jupp makes decorative clips to customise shoes. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Her wearable works of art have won her celebrity fans. And now Norwich shoe designer Emily Jupp is in the running for a major fashion award. Emily, who runs Milly J Shoes in Tombland, has been shortlisted in the footwear designer of the year category at the Drapers Footwear Awards, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London at the beginning of September.

Emily is in very good company – she’s been nominated alongside Shola Asante and Agnès Cushnie of Sante and Wade, Veroni Deco of French Sole, Meenu Graziani and Nicola Sexton.

“It was lovely news,” says Emily, who has been shortlisted on a couple of previous occasions and has also won other major footwear and bridal design awards.

Emily creates bespoke shoes, adorned with everything from fairytale characters to sweets that look realistic enough to eat, at her studio and showroom.

Emily Jupp has a shoe design studio and boutique in Tombland, Norwich..Picture: Sonya Duncan Emily Jupp has a shoe design studio and boutique in Tombland, Norwich..Picture: Sonya Duncan

A former opera singer, Emily was inspired to launch Milly J Shoes following the tragic death of her brother eight years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Model Jodie Marsh saw one of her designs on social media and asked Emily to make her a pair, which she then wore on the TV show This Morning.

While Emily’s shop has been closed during the coronavirus lockdown she has launched a website selling her shoe clips.

One of Emily Jupp's fairytale-inspired designs..Picture: Sonya Duncan One of Emily Jupp's fairytale-inspired designs..Picture: Sonya Duncan

The decorative clips, which come in all sorts of designs, can be clipped on to the front, side or back of a pair of shoes to make them unique.

“These are great for jazzing up your brogues, trainers or court shoes,” says Emily. “A smile on your feet as one of my clients put it.”

Emily has a small range of designs on her website, or she can make custom pairs of clips.

“Ladies are saying that after the lockdown, chances are they’ll be wearing flats. They’re sustainable and people are pinching the pennies – instead of buying a new pair of shoes, they can rummage in their already full shoe wardrobe and buy clips to pimp them up too.”

One of Emily Jupp's designs.Picture: Sonya Duncan One of Emily Jupp's designs.Picture: Sonya Duncan

To see Emily’s designs go to millyjshoeclips.com