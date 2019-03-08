Exploring the science that surrounds us

The Brickologists are setting a tricky building challenge at The Forum. Picture: Jan Roberston Archant

Whether it's getting on a bus first thing in the morning or paying a bill with a smart phone, we all engage with science on a daily basis, often without even realising.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flights of the Fancy on October 25 will explore the world of flying and flight. Picture: Steen Jepsen/Pixabay Flights of the Fancy on October 25 will explore the world of flying and flight. Picture: Steen Jepsen/Pixabay

Engineering and Technology Day at the Norwich Science Festival 2019 takes place on October 25 and, through a packed schedule of events, will demonstrate how these scientific fields dominate our lives.

The key theme of the day will be interactivity, with a wide variety of events letting you get hands on with the science that powers our society.

"There's really no substitute to hands-on experience, it really brings a topic to life," explains Duncan Gaskin, who will be running Flights of Fancy outside The Forum from 10am-4pm.

Flights of Fancy, a collection of four activities that explore the science behind flight and flying, is organised by Norfolk and Norwich Science Association (NNSA) which brought CheMystery Breakout to last year's festival.

AI: The End of Society, at The Forum, features a panel of experts discussing the advances in artificial intelligence. Jan Robertson AI: The End of Society, at The Forum, features a panel of experts discussing the advances in artificial intelligence. Jan Robertson

"It's a family-friendly event, but it's not only for children, we've been very conscious of making it also appeal to adults," says Duncan, chairman of the NNSA.

The event will explore several different types of flight, from lighter-than-air flight such as balloons to heavier-than-air flight such as aeroplanes - there might even be the chance to prove your paper plane making prowess.

The event will run in 20-minute slots, and participants will have plenty to reflect on afterwards: "Hopefully people will take away a greater understanding of how flying occurs, both in the natural world and through manmade technology," says Duncan.

The overall objective of the event is to "get people engaged in the science they see every day", and Flights of Fancy isn't the only event on October 25 that aims to do that.

Other highly-interactive events running throughout the day include Raspberry Jamwich at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, giving you the opportunity use a Raspberry Pi micro computer, and the chance to make your very own stop-motion film at Plumstead Road Library.

There's also Time Machine, a role-playing drama event, at the Millennium Library. It's a good thing too - there are so many brilliant events at the Norwich Science Festival you'll need to be able to travel through time to experience them all.

Other exciting engineering and technology themed events at the Norwich Science Festival 2019 include:

AI: The End of Society?

Thursday 24 October, 6.30pm-7.45pm

The Forum

You may also want to watch:

Free, booking required

Age: 14+

Artificial intelligence is all around us and most of us interact with it without even realising. But what does the rise of AI mean for society? How does it affect our social interactions and what impact will this have on future generations? Join our panel of experts, Dr Simon Hammond (UEA), Dr Oliver Buckley (UEA), Dr Beth Singler (Cambridge University) and Prof Tony Prescott (Sheffield Robotics), as they share their research and views on this hot topic.

Brickologists STEM LEGO Workshops

Friday 25 October, various times

University Technical Collage Norfolk (UTCN)

£6 per participant

Age: 6+

Build, play and learn with LEGO®! Have a go at making a motorised LEGO® model such as a ferris wheel. Follow the instructions and use your skills to add to the structure using your own imagination. Are you up to the Brickologists' challenge?!

RAF Marham Construction Challenge

Friday 25 October, various times

University Technical Collage Norfolk (UTCN)

Free, book required

Age: 10+

Can you and your team build the best structure out of giant Meccano? RAF Marham will set the construction challenge, and various constraints to keep you on your toes, but how will you fare? Put your engineering skills to the test in this fun, but informative, hands-on workshop.

For the full programme of events visit norwichsciencefestival.co.uk