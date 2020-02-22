Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader Letter: Not everyone has the advantage of a privileged background like Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 22 February 2020

Jenny Holmwood,

Boris Johnson visits EDP office 26.11.19 Archant Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boris Johnson visits EDP office 26.11.19 Archant Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

This reader thinks that Boris Johnson needs to more compassionate in his plans to reduce immigration.

I was very concerned to learn of the nature of Boris Johnson's plans to reduce immigration.

Whilst I acknowledge the need to control and monitor immigration, I feel these plans risk throwing away the baby with the bath water.

Immigrants need a good command of our language as well as an understanding of our laws and culture, but does that necessarily mean higher academic qualifications?

If these plans go ahead there will be a dire shortage of care assistants, farm workers, builders, labourers, food processors, construction workers and those in the hospitality sector.

Workers from the EU particularly Eastern Europeans strike me as being hardworking, punctual, polite and reliable.

We need to be compassionate, tolerant and welcoming to those who are willing to work to achieve a better standard of living.

Something Boris seems to have overlooked, not everyone has the advantage of his privileged background.

- Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

WATCH: Driving instructor shares shocking footage of near miss for pupil, 17

Jemma Pegg has shared footage of a shocking near miss on the A149. Picture: Just Pass Driving School

‘Arrogant’ - calls for councillor to resign after walking out of BBC interview

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weekend Cook: Make our Jaffa cake sponge

Chocolate Jaffa cake Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Klose fitness boost for City ahead of Premier League run-in

Canaries fan Erin-Rose Craynor met City star Timm Klose at a half-term signing session at the Fan Hub at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24