Reader Letter: Not everyone has the advantage of a privileged background like Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson visits EDP office 26.11.19 Archant Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

This reader thinks that Boris Johnson needs to more compassionate in his plans to reduce immigration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I was very concerned to learn of the nature of Boris Johnson's plans to reduce immigration.

Whilst I acknowledge the need to control and monitor immigration, I feel these plans risk throwing away the baby with the bath water.

Immigrants need a good command of our language as well as an understanding of our laws and culture, but does that necessarily mean higher academic qualifications?

If these plans go ahead there will be a dire shortage of care assistants, farm workers, builders, labourers, food processors, construction workers and those in the hospitality sector.

Workers from the EU particularly Eastern Europeans strike me as being hardworking, punctual, polite and reliable.

We need to be compassionate, tolerant and welcoming to those who are willing to work to achieve a better standard of living.

Something Boris seems to have overlooked, not everyone has the advantage of his privileged background.

- Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.