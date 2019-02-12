A Norwich MP’s six priorities for the city

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve Adams

I’m a mum as well as a Member of Parliament. In 20 years time, my tiny family will be all grown up. Like all parents, I want them

to have a great life, full of opportunity and happiness. Our city is already amazing, but how can we make it even better?

We should expect plenty of change in 20 years.

People will have different priorities.

Technology will change, jobs will change, the world around us will change. But we’ve enjoyed centuries of history in Norwich and we can look to the future with optimism.

So as a city MP, I’ve six priorities I’m already working on to make north Norwich a better place for everyone.

Employment is up, the economy is strong and balanced and wages are growing. In the immediate year ahead, as we leave the EU, we must focus on bringing more good jobs to Norwich.

Young people tell me they want jobs, opportunities and a say in our city. So let’s help young people into work, and make sure there are the right chances here in our city. Schools are improving for hundreds of children in Norwich, so they’ll have good prospects as they become adults in the next twenty years.

We are building more homes nationwide, and around Norwich. Those young people need a place to live.

And I continue my successful campaigns to improve our transport links.

New homes need the right links, and people need to be able to get around. Improving transport means we can attract more investment here too.

For example, having won new rail carriages this summer, those will help bring thousands more jobs to Norwich.

Our public services must match up too.

We all really value our NHS so that’s why in parliament I’m supporting the long-term deal which will give our NHS enough money for the future.

Finally, let’s protect our environment.

In Norfolk, we are lucky, with beautiful beaches, countryside and woods.

I back the government’s 25-year environment plan, so we can be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than we inherited.