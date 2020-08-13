Craft beer and curry: enjoy both at Norwich Market this weekend
PUBLISHED: 17:29 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 13 August 2020
A beer stall is bringing an Indian Feast to the city with the next instalment of its market collaborations.
Sir Toby’s Beers on Norwich Market sells Norfolk real ales, craft beers and local wines.
The stall has over 100 different beers and from midday it is a licensed bar too.
This summer, Sir Toby’s has extended its opening hours to fill the evenings with events and locally-brewed beverages.
It is collaborating with a different market stall each week. The aim is to provide other stalls with the opportunity to make a specific menu and “show off”.
On Friday and Saturday, the stall will feature an Indian Feast headed by Jas, the man with “big smiles and even bigger flavours”.
The menu has yet to be confirmed but they are planning to include sharing boards for their snacks such as bhajis and pakoras.
To get booked in for this feast, you can message Sir Toby’s Beers on Instagram or Facebook to ensure they can fit everyone safely.
