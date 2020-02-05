Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'20 for 20 in 2020' set to boost county-wide Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 February 2020

Fiona Brown: Giving something back to the community. Picture: Contributed

Fiona Brown: Giving something back to the community. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A businesswoman's plans for expansion were marred by her father's terminal illness. Now she aims to repay his carers and the local community with a series of special fundraising events in his honour. Tony Wenham reports.

The late Ron Pollin enjoying a day at Richard Hughes Cookery School in Norwich. Picture: ContributedThe late Ron Pollin enjoying a day at Richard Hughes Cookery School in Norwich. Picture: Contributed

Fiona Brown and her dad had a special bond, with father and daughter working together in the family business.

After half a dozen years in the same office dad Ron Pollin's dream of passing the reins on to Fiona came to pass and he took a back seat in Open Contact, the Norwich-based outsource call centre, while remaining chairman and majority shareholder.

However, in 2017, just as they were planning to move offices to grow the business, former advertising man Ron, aged 70, became unwell.

"He had cancer of the bladder and then, separately, developed cancer of the neck," explains Fiona. "The cancer progressed very rapidly and he was given a matter of months to live.

"He soon began to deteriorate and was admitted to hospital. After a couple of weeks we managed to get him referred to Priscilla Bacon Lodge, the specialist palliative care centre in Norwich. He didn't have long left and we were very lucky to get him a bed.

"Here he received specialist care in a private room; he was looked after with dignity and great care and the attention that he needed. From day one, we could see the dedication of the staff in dealing with complex medical issues as well as the emotions of patients and their families.

"They all deserve medals for the work that they do. It's a true calling, and we are so grateful for the care dad received in the short week he was there before his death in August 2018."

However, Fiona was also aware of the limitations of existing facilities at the Lodge, which has been serving the people of Norfolk for more than 40 years.

You may also want to watch:

An expanding and ageing Norfolk population is now outgrowing the 16-bed Lodge and a £12.5 million appeal was launched last spring to build a new and bigger Priscilla Bacon Hospice on a site near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at Colney.

Ever-increasing demand, for inpatient beds as well as day and respite care means that greater capacity is desperately needed. The new hospice will offer the most modern facilities, plus a wider range of community day care and out-patient services, providing those who need care a greater breadth of choice.

Already more than £5 million has been raised, but there is still a long way to go before work can start on the 24-bed unit which will serve all of Norfolk.

"It's clear that the current Lodge is not enough for the whole county, and I absolutely see the need for a new hospice," says Fiona.

Now she and her team at Open Contact, currently celebrating 20 years in business, are focusing on staging 20 fundraising events to raise £5,000 in their anniversary year - "20 for 20 in 2020", as they're calling it.

"I've been thinking for a while about doing something to give back to the local community," says Fiona. "I'd done the Race for Life for Cancer Research, but when I heard about the plans to build a new hospice it really resonated with me. I felt it was the right thing to do."

Fiona and the company's 50-plus staff are now formulating plans for the 20 events, which will raise much-needed funds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, while honouring the man who founded Open Contact 20 years ago.

Already in the mix are the possibility of an assault on the Three Peaks Challenge to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours; one of the team will be seeking sponsorship for running in the Norwich Half-Marathon; bucket collectors will be out in the city; and a planned big birthday bash for clients and staff later in the year could feature a secret auction and a raffle.

"We're aiming to raise a minimum of £5,000," says Fiona. "Certainly, the team are very excited by the possibilities."

To back '20 for 20 in 2020', email fiona.brown@opencontact.co.uk. To donate or support the hospice appeal with a fundraising project, call 03302 234274, email hugostevenson@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or visit priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Batten down the hatches - weekend could see strongest winds in more than two years

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

See inside this eight-bedroom mansion with link to Britain’s first prime minister for sale for £1.1m

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24