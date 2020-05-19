Quiz - how much do you know about the words and writers of Norwich’s past?

Jarrold bought the rights to a 19th century bestseller. What was it? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Pit your wits against an expert tour guide in our latest quiz linking Norwich literati, visionaries and citizens across the centuries

Welcome to our latest history picture quiz, based on one of the popular tours usually run by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre. Words and Wanderings in the City of Stories takes us on a journey of more than 1,000 years, and through some of our loveliest streets, introducing world-famous authors, and their works, linked to Norwich. It has been set with the help of Norwich tour guide John Humphreys. For more information about the tours, or a tour leaflet, contact Norwich Tourist Information Centre email tourism@norwich.gov.uk

If you are eager to tackle some more Norwich history, and be in with a chance of winning a guided walking tour of Norwich, try this bonus question.

Can you explain the link between the Norwich School, Mousehold Heath, the Welcome to Norwich sign and Willow Lane?

Email your answer to Norwich tour guide John Humphreys john_humphreys@aol.co.uk by Sunday May 24 and he will pick two winners who will each receive a pair of tickets for the Words and Wanderings in the City of Stories walking tour after it restarts.

If you’d like a little more information after completing the quiz, read on for some explanations. If you’d like much more information, and a walk around Norwich with an expert guide too, then book yourself on to one of the Tourist Information Centre’s walks when they resume.

1 Tombland was the city centre and site of the Anglo-Saxon market until the Norman Conquest.

2 Prison reformer Elizabeth Fry (nee Gurney), 1780-1845, and writer and social theorist Harriet Martineau, 1802-1876, were born in the same house in Gurney Court, off Magdalen Street.

3 Julian of Norwich wrote the first book in English by a woman in the 14th century. She had a series of religious visions and wrote about them in her book The Revelations of Divine Love, while living in isolation in a tiny room attached to St Julian’s church off what is now Rouen Road in Norwich.

4 This 16th century building in Elm Hill stands on the site of a house belonging to the Paston family. The family, famous for the remarkable collection of more than 1,000 letters and documents which gives an insight into the lives of three generations of Pastons between 1422 and 1509, donated money to rebuild nearby St Peter Hungate Church and for the doors and hammerbeam roof in St Andrew’s Hall and the roof beams of Blackfriars Hall.

5 Charles Dickens gave readings in Norwich in 1851, 1861 and 1867 and after one performance at St Andrew’s Hall said: “We had not a good hall and they were a very lumpish audience indeed.” Dickens is also said to have been one of the 20,000 people who attended the public execution of murderer James Rush at Norwich Castle in 1849.

6 Amelia Opie was born in Calvert Street in 1769. She was a popular author and linked to leading radicals and writers of the time. From 1807 she lived in a house at the junction of Castle Meadow and what is now Opie Street. She joined the Quakers and devoted her life to charitable works, co-founding the Norwich Ladies Anti-Slavery Society with Anna Gurney. She is buried in the Gildencroft Quaker Cemetery.

7 The Maddermarket Theatre became the first theatre in the world to put on all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays under the same director - Nugent Monck who founded the Guild of Norwich Players in 1911. The Maddermarket Theatre was originally a Roman Catholic chapel and Nugent Monck’s players began performing at his home in Ninham’s Court, near Chapelfield Gardens, and moved to the Music House in King Street, now part of Wensum Lodge, before founding the Maddermarket Theatre.

8 Anna Sewell was born in Great Yarmouth in 1820 and died in Old Catton just five months after the publication of her only novel. Black Beauty was an instant success and became one of Britain’s best-selling books of all time.

9 Only Shakespeare contributed more new words to the English language than Norwich naturalist, physician and scientist Sir Thomas Browne (1608-1672).