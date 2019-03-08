Search

Broken down train and poor conditions disrupting region's rail services

PUBLISHED: 18:15 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 02 November 2019

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Faulty trains and "poor rail conditions" are affecting railway services this evening, with both cancellations and delays.

Rail services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth are particularly impacted, after the 4.38pm coastbound service broke down and was left at a standstill at Brundall station.

As a consequence, a number of services may be cancelled or delayed between the two terminals, with regular service not expected to resume until 8pm.

Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have also experienced difficulties, with the 5pm and 7pm Norwich in 90 services from the capital cancelled. These were both due to train faults.

Meanwhile, a separate service between Norwich and London, the 5.05pm from Norwich, is running 10 minutes late as a result of poor rail conditions.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said passengers affected by the disruption can take advantage of the company's delay-repay policy.

