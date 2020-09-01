Search

Advanced search

These are the best rated fish and chip shops in Norwich for food hygiene

PUBLISHED: 11:47 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 01 September 2020

Rianna Royall, 26 from Royall's Fisherie in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Rianna Royall, 26 from Royall's Fisherie in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Is your local fish and chips shop one of the cleanest in Norwich? Take a look at our list to find out.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ArchantThe Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant

Fish and chips are a staple within British culture. It is always useful to know that you’re getting your fish and chip fix from one of the cleanest shops in the city.

Here are the fish and chip shops with the highest hygiene ratings in Norwich.

Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips, Bishop Bridge Road

Rating: 5

The cook their food to order so it is fresh and hot, they also boast a full 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Boundary Fish Bar, Aylsham Road

Rating: 5

This fish and chips shop is just to the north of Norwich and also offers delivery to certain areas.

The Chip Shop, Stafford Street

Rating: 5

It offers a range of fish, chips, sausages and other fast food to take away.

Chish & Fips, Angel Road

Rating: 5

They have been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019 and 2020.

G M West, Spencer Street

Rating: 5

A traditional local chip shop, with friendly staff and fresh food cooked to order.

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Lower Goat Lane

Rating: 5

A long-standing fish & chip shop who go beyond just a simple fish and chips.

Long John Hill Fish Bar, Long John Hill

Rating: 5

Established in 1939 and in keeping with traditions as they fry food in beef dripping.

Royall’s Fisherie, Castle Meadow

Rating: 5

As well as traditional offerings, items such as battered pizza and chilli peppers are also on the menu

Neptune Fish Bar, Earlham Green Lane

Rating: 5

Expect the classic thick-cut chips and generous portions. They have a wide variety of options to takeaway or deliver.

New Sole Plaice, Suffolk Square

Rating: 5

They have a full 5-star rating on TripAdvisor as their fresh food being cooked to order is popular with its customers.

Orford Plaice, Orford Place

Rating: 5

In the centre of Norwich, you’ll find the shop which was awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020.

Trawlers Fish and Chips, Dereham Road

Rating: 5

Trawlers Fish and Chip Shop sell traditional fish and chips made to order, reliably sourced food and is freshly prepared.

Woodcock Fish Bar, Woodcock Road

Rating: 5

A family run shop who serve freshly cooked fish throughout the day, you could treat yourself to one of their hot pies.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Where are the best beaches for dogs in East Anglia?

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘Where will all the cars go?’ - Residents express scepticism over pavement parking ban

Parking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

‘One of the best summers yet’ - Restaurant group to extend Eat Out to Help Out offers

The Village Maid in Lound. Picture: Google Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Co-op store reveals opening date on historic Cold War site

The new-look Co-op. Pic: submitted

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside converted railway station with unique holiday lets on the market for £800,000

The Old Station at Heacham is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000. Picture: Fine & Country