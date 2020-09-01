These are the best rated fish and chip shops in Norwich for food hygiene

Is your local fish and chips shop one of the cleanest in Norwich? Take a look at our list to find out.

Fish and chips are a staple within British culture. It is always useful to know that you’re getting your fish and chip fix from one of the cleanest shops in the city.

Here are the fish and chip shops with the highest hygiene ratings in Norwich.

Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips, Bishop Bridge Road

Rating: 5

The cook their food to order so it is fresh and hot, they also boast a full 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Boundary Fish Bar, Aylsham Road

Rating: 5

This fish and chips shop is just to the north of Norwich and also offers delivery to certain areas.

The Chip Shop, Stafford Street

Rating: 5

It offers a range of fish, chips, sausages and other fast food to take away.

Chish & Fips, Angel Road

Rating: 5

They have been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019 and 2020.

G M West, Spencer Street

Rating: 5

A traditional local chip shop, with friendly staff and fresh food cooked to order.

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Lower Goat Lane

Rating: 5

A long-standing fish & chip shop who go beyond just a simple fish and chips.

Long John Hill Fish Bar, Long John Hill

Rating: 5

Established in 1939 and in keeping with traditions as they fry food in beef dripping.

Royall’s Fisherie, Castle Meadow

Rating: 5

As well as traditional offerings, items such as battered pizza and chilli peppers are also on the menu

Neptune Fish Bar, Earlham Green Lane

Rating: 5

Expect the classic thick-cut chips and generous portions. They have a wide variety of options to takeaway or deliver.

New Sole Plaice, Suffolk Square

Rating: 5

They have a full 5-star rating on TripAdvisor as their fresh food being cooked to order is popular with its customers.

Orford Plaice, Orford Place

Rating: 5

In the centre of Norwich, you’ll find the shop which was awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020.

Trawlers Fish and Chips, Dereham Road

Rating: 5

Trawlers Fish and Chip Shop sell traditional fish and chips made to order, reliably sourced food and is freshly prepared.

Woodcock Fish Bar, Woodcock Road

Rating: 5

A family run shop who serve freshly cooked fish throughout the day, you could treat yourself to one of their hot pies.