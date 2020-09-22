Jarrold launches virtual beauty and style sessions

Jarrold in Norwich has just launched a new virtual beauty service. Picture: Supplied by Jarrold Archant

The Norwich department store is ready to help you look and feel better about yourself with its socially-distanced service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jarrold skincare expert Rachel West. Picture: Supplied by Jarrold Jarrold skincare expert Rachel West. Picture: Supplied by Jarrold

During and post lockdown many of us will have noticed changes to our skin, whether that’s dry skin from using more soap and hand sanitiser or ‘maskne’, break outs of spots on the lower face caused by wearing face coverings.

With the beauty hall experience currently very different to usual – there are no on-counter demos or makeovers – Jarrold in Norwich has just launched online beauty consultations, so that customers can speak to an expert via video call from the comfort of their own home.

As personal beauty consultant Paris Cressy explains, customers go online to the Jarrold website, book an appointment (the service is free) and are then emailed a questionnaire to give their consultant an idea of what they want from the session. Before the appointment their consultant will pick out some products which they think would suit them and then will demonstrate how to use them.

Along with Paris, appointments are also available with skincare specialist Rachel West and perfumery specialist Michelle Weston, plus consultants from the Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone London and MAC counters.

A range of 30-minute and one hour long appointments are available. In the 30 minute Express Skincare session, an advisor will address skincare concerns and create a bespoke easy-to-follow skincare regime and in the 30-minute Express Make-Up session customers can learn how to do two make-up techniques out of a selection including creating the perfect smoky eye, polished brows, everyday eye, essential eyeliner, flawless foundation, contour and highlight, skin treat and conceal, blush and bronze, perfect lips or false lash application.

They also offer a luxury fragrance service with their perfume specialist Donna, to help customers find a new scent for themselves or choose one as a gift for someone else.

If customers book a one hour appointment, they can treat themselves to a one-on-one virtual makeover with one of the Jarrold beauty artists and receive personalised skincare advice on how to upgrade their current beauty routine as well as discover some indulgent tips and tricks to treat themselves to an at-home facial.

Make-up artist Paris is really looking forward to the interactive sessions where the customer does their make-up along with the consultant.

“As a make-up artist, it’s really hard not being able to put make-up on people,” he says. “I’ve just been wanting to get my make-up brushes out and do makeovers.”

But, he says, this is the next best thing, adding that people are wanting to treat themselves to a new lipstick or mascara as a bit of a pick me up.

“I really liked what [L’Oreal Paris make-up director] Val Garland said about wearing lipstick in Vogue – ‘when I take off my mask, I want to be dressed to impress’,” he says.

Skincare specialist Rachel says that she has noticed that following lockdown, some customers are going back to basics and have become more focussed on their skincare routines and are perhaps switching to lower coverage options, such as using a tinted moisturiser rather than full-on foundation.

“This is ideal for those who aren’t feeling confident enough to come into the city to shop,” she says. “We’ve noticed that people have become more interested in their skincare. We’ve had people wanting advice about acne breakouts, especially around wearing masks, we’ve had people wanting advice about dry skin and also about cleansing.”

Jarrold has also just launched virtual fashion styling with personal stylists Florrie and Katy. To find out what’s on offer visit jarrold.co.uk