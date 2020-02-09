Search

Reader Letter: Norwich should become a commercial port again

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 09 February 2020

Fye Bridge in Norwich across the River Wensum. Picture: Denise Bradley

I would like to write about the potential for Norwich to operate once again as a commercially viable port, for small vessels to ferry goods and passengers up and down the River Wensum.

Foundary Bridge in Prince of Wales Road crossing the River Wensum. Picture: ANTONY KELLYFoundary Bridge in Prince of Wales Road crossing the River Wensum. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk, was once a proud small craft and boat building county, with many people employed in the industry but this has declined of late.

As Norwich is growing, there is a need for Norwich to once again be a port for small cargo vessels and passenger craft.

READ MORE: Have you lost a boat? Sunken vessel to be removed from river in Norwich

Norwich is a cultural as well as a tourist hub, with many people travelling to this fine medieval city.

Historically the Port of Norwich was in regular use with freight being ferried to Norwich from the 1800s, until the late 1970s. It was not until the 2010s, however, that the Port of Norwich became defunct.

READ MORE: 13 places in Norwich that hold the secrets to its history

Even more interesting, the port authority would be under the authority of Norwich City Council, and I appeal to council leaders to once again look at the Port of Norwich as having the potential to become a viable commercial, cargo and passenger terminal and create jobs and traffic.

Oliver B Steward, St Anne's Quarter, Norwich.

