Reader Letter: How the Norwich City sticker book has helped this Norwich man living with Dementia

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 11 November 2019

Pat Abendroth

A reader has wrote to us to let us know how much the Norwich City sticker book has helped her husband who suffers with parkinson's and dementia.

I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on the fantastic sticker book.

My husband, Paul, is 62 years old and lives with parkinson's and dementia and this book had been truly amazing for him.

He has been a life long City fan and he has enjoyed remembering all the players that his mum and aunt followed in the 40s and 50s. Him and his son, Luke, spend many happy evenings putting in the stickers and remembering when Luke was a little boy with his sticker books.

He swaps stickers with his goddaughter and friend, and has visited his aunt for an afternoon of reminiscing over their shared love of the Canaries.

He even lets me open the odd packet.

Thank you for adding some joy to his life.

